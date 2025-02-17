Former Bangladesh Opener Reckons Mohammed Shami ‘A Big Threat’ Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

He has picked up 197 wickets in 102 ODIs so far.

Just a few days ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT) 2025, former Bangladesh player Imrul Kayes believes Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the Indian squad has created a chance for the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team to hold the upper hand in their head-to-head fixture. Furthermore, Kayes reckons that Mohammed Shami could be a game-changing pick.

In an interview with the PTI Videos, Kayes said, “India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalize. Shami’s inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh.”

India’s ace bowler, Bumrah will miss playing the mega-event due to a back injury he sustained during the Border-Gasvaskar Trophy 2024-25. Experienced seamer Shami has bagged a chance to forge his comeback.

The 34-year-old fast-bowler has played 102 ODIs, scalping 197 wickets at an average of 23.96. He has taken five fifers since his ODI debut in 2013. After a long injury break since the 2023 World Cup, Shami donned the Indian jersey for the recent ODI series against England. He returned with just two wickets at a poor average of 52.

Without Bumrah, the pressure will be on Shami to lead the pace bowling attack alongside Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Big Headaches for Bangladesh

India’s neighbour will enter the mega event without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batter Litton Das. Kayes feels that vice-captain Mehidy Hasan might replicate Shakib’s role as a batter but the team will eventually miss him in the bowling unit.

“Mehidy can bat anywhere. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, he opened the batting against India. Shakib can also bat anywhere. So, if you compare, Mehidy will probably fill the gap. But bowling-wise, Bangladesh will miss Shakib because he is a left-handed spinner. The impact he creates with his bowling is invaluable for our team”, explained the former batter.

India and Bangladesh will go head-to-head for their tournament opener of the Champions Trophy on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

