5 Highest-Ranked Fast Bowlers in Champions Trophy 2025 Ft. Mohammed Shami

The Champions Trophy 2025 will not have few exciting pacers but there are many who are still hitting top form

The fast-bowlers roster for the Champions Trophy 2025 has been disappointing with several star players withdrawing from the tournament. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins are unavailable due to injuries. However, looking at the other side of the coin, this mega event will bring opportunities for other bowlers to carve their niche in Pakistan and Dubai.

Here are the top 5 bowlers to look out for in the Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammed Shami

The Bengal pacer is set to spearhead the Indian bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Owing to injuries, Shami was absent for more than a year until the ODI series against England. His numbers in sub-continental conditions are ridiculously mind-blowing. He has taken 99 wickets from 52 ODIs at a superb average of 24. Shami will be key to India’s fortunes in Dubai as they hunt for their third Champions Trophy title.

Shaheen Afridi

The Pakistan pace spearhead fared decently during the Tri-Series with South Africa and New Zealand. Despite being hammered by key batters, he picked up six wickets in three matches. The left-arm speedster can be dangerous with the new ball, especially when he will be performing at his home ground. Overall, Shaheen has taken 31 wickets from 16 ODIs in Pakistan and 13 scalps from six innings in the UAE.

Matt Henry

The Black Caps’ speedster is having an excellent run of form leading up to the Champions Trophy. His contributions of three for 53 and two for 59 in the Tri-Series helped New Zealand clinch the trophy in Pakistan. Henry comes on the back of a superb Super Smash season, claiming 11 wickets from six matches at a stunning average of 8.27. Henry maintains an average of 18 in the UAE with 14 wickets from just five ODIs, making him a genuine threat in both the host countries.

Haris Rauf

Another threatening bowler on sub-continental pitches is Haris Rauf. In the Tri-Series, Rauf picked up a wicket in 6.2 overs in his only match before walking out due to a low-grade side strain. Pakistan will hope for the 31-year-old to recover from his side strain and be available for the mega event. Rauf holds an average of 28 in his home country with 27 wickets from 17 ODIs. He is yet to play ODIs in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Kagiso Rabada

The South African pacer will have a big role to play in the Champions Trophy due to the absence of Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee. Rabada’s plenty of bowling experience will come in handy. He has 162 wickets to his name in his ODI career of 101 games. However, the seamer is yet to bowl in Pakistan and the UAE. Rabada comes on the back of an excellent SA20 edition, having claimed eight wickets in the last three matches alone and propelling his team MI Cape Town to lift their first cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.