News
IPL
Features
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 15, 2025

How Will Afghanistan Fare in Champions Trophy 2025? Strongest Playing XI and All You Need To Know

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Following impressive performances in the last two ICC events, Afghanistan will be aiming to clinch the Champions Trophy 2025. 

Afghanistan’s rise in this sport has been pretty inspirational given how quickly they have started to challenge the top sides. With the political turmoil in their country, the national team has made its aim to provide some joy to the people back home through cricket. 

Afghanistan – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Hashmatullah Shahidi

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Previous Edition: Did not qualify 

Afghanistan had an incredible campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, registering victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands. They had an even better T20 World Cup in 2024, reaching the semifinals with notable wins over New Zealand in the group stage and over Australia in the Super Eights. 

The Blue Tigers have won their previous four bilateral series, including a historic triumph over South Africa in September last year. In familiar conditions, Afghanistan will fancy their chances against the best teams in the world. 

Full Afghanistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Strongest Afghanistan Playing XI In Champions Trophy 2025 

  • Ibrahim Zadran
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Sediqullah Atal 
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) 
  • Gulbadin Naib 
  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Mohammad Nabi 
  • Rashid Khan
  • Nangeyalia Kharote
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

ALSO READ: 

Strengths 

  • Afghanistan’s spin attack is their biggest strength, especially in these conditions.
  • Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi form a spin attack with great variety and quality. 
  • The presence of all-rounders such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, and Nabi provides a good balance and flexibility to the side. 
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi and Omarzai form a potent new ball pace pair. 
  • Gulbadin Naib is coming off a magnificent campaign in the ILT20 and could be key for Afghanistan.

Weaknesses 

  • The batting unit lacks firepower, and the current form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz adds to their woes. 
  • Rahmat Shah has just two fifties and seven single-digit scores in the last 10 innings. He can be replaced by Sediqullah Atal but he lacks experience at the highest level. 
  • AM Ghazanfar’s unavailability due to a late injury comes as big setback.
Top Run-scorers for Afghanistan since 2023
PlayerInnsRunsAveSR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz31118738.2988.58
Ibrahim Zadran25100743.7877.88
Azmatullah Omarzai2487254.599.42
Hashmatullah Shahidi3287036.2572.56
Rahmat Shah3178627.172.5
Mohammad Nabi2765027.0896.15
Sediqullah Atal52304683.03
Gulbadin Naib1116418.22101.86

Champions Trophy 2025 Verdict for Afghanistan 

Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa. All three teams have their own issues to deal with and are very beatable in these conditions. Given Afghanistan’s spin threat, they have a pretty decent chance of reaching the semifinals but the batting unit will have to support well. 

Afghanistan
Afghanistan Playing XI
Champions Trophy 2025

