How Will Afghanistan Fare in Champions Trophy 2025? Strongest Playing XI and All You Need To Know

Following impressive performances in the last two ICC events, Afghanistan will be aiming to clinch the Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan’s rise in this sport has been pretty inspirational given how quickly they have started to challenge the top sides. With the political turmoil in their country, the national team has made its aim to provide some joy to the people back home through cricket.

Afghanistan – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Hashmatullah Shahidi

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Previous Edition: Did not qualify

Afghanistan had an incredible campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, registering victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands. They had an even better T20 World Cup in 2024, reaching the semifinals with notable wins over New Zealand in the group stage and over Australia in the Super Eights.

The Blue Tigers have won their previous four bilateral series, including a historic triumph over South Africa in September last year. In familiar conditions, Afghanistan will fancy their chances against the best teams in the world.

Full Afghanistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Strongest Afghanistan Playing XI In Champions Trophy 2025

Ibrahim Zadran

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Sediqullah Atal

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)

Gulbadin Naib

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

Nangeyalia Kharote

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Strengths

Afghanistan’s spin attack is their biggest strength, especially in these conditions.

Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi form a spin attack with great variety and quality.

The presence of all-rounders such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, and Nabi provides a good balance and flexibility to the side.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Omarzai form a potent new ball pace pair.

Gulbadin Naib is coming off a magnificent campaign in the ILT20 and could be key for Afghanistan.

Weaknesses

The batting unit lacks firepower, and the current form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz adds to their woes.

Rahmat Shah has just two fifties and seven single-digit scores in the last 10 innings. He can be replaced by Sediqullah Atal but he lacks experience at the highest level.

AM Ghazanfar’s unavailability due to a late injury comes as big setback.

Top Run-scorers for Afghanistan since 2023 Player Inns Runs Ave SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz 31 1187 38.29 88.58 Ibrahim Zadran 25 1007 43.78 77.88 Azmatullah Omarzai 24 872 54.5 99.42 Hashmatullah Shahidi 32 870 36.25 72.56 Rahmat Shah 31 786 27.1 72.5 Mohammad Nabi 27 650 27.08 96.15 Sediqullah Atal 5 230 46 83.03 Gulbadin Naib 11 164 18.22 101.86

Champions Trophy 2025 Verdict for Afghanistan

Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa. All three teams have their own issues to deal with and are very beatable in these conditions. Given Afghanistan’s spin threat, they have a pretty decent chance of reaching the semifinals but the batting unit will have to support well.

