How Will Afghanistan Fare in Champions Trophy 2025? Strongest Playing XI and All You Need To Know

Following impressive performances in the last two ICC events, Afghanistan will be aiming to clinch the Champions Trophy 2025.
Afghanistan’s rise in this sport has been pretty inspirational given how quickly they have started to challenge the top sides. With the political turmoil in their country, the national team has made its aim to provide some joy to the people back home through cricket.
Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025
Captain: Hashmatullah Shahidi
Coach: Jonathan Trott
Previous Edition: Did not qualify
Afghanistan had an incredible campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, registering victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands. They had an even better T20 World Cup in 2024, reaching the semifinals with notable wins over New Zealand in the group stage and over Australia in the Super Eights.
The Blue Tigers have won their previous four bilateral series, including a historic triumph over South Africa in September last year. In familiar conditions, Afghanistan will fancy their chances against the best teams in the world.
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran
|Top Run-scorers for Afghanistan since 2023
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|31
|1187
|38.29
|88.58
|Ibrahim Zadran
|25
|1007
|43.78
|77.88
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|24
|872
|54.5
|99.42
|Hashmatullah Shahidi
|32
|870
|36.25
|72.56
|Rahmat Shah
|31
|786
|27.1
|72.5
|Mohammad Nabi
|27
|650
|27.08
|96.15
|Sediqullah Atal
|5
|230
|46
|83.03
|Gulbadin Naib
|11
|164
|18.22
|101.86
Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa. All three teams have their own issues to deal with and are very beatable in these conditions. Given Afghanistan’s spin threat, they have a pretty decent chance of reaching the semifinals but the batting unit will have to support well.
