Why Pakistan Are Struggling in ODIs According to Captain Mohammed Rizwan
Last updated: February 15, 2025

Cultural Problem: Why Pakistan Are Struggling in ODIs According to Captain Mohammed Rizwan

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

When asked about this inconsistency he pointed towards cultural problems citing that unpredictability is part of Pakistan's system.

Why Pakistan Are Struggling in ODIs According to Captain Mohammed Rizwan

Pakistan lost the tri-nation series final against New Zealand by five wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi. The team is currently going through a rough phase, as they managed to win only one match in the tri-series, which was against South Africa.

With the Champions Trophy starting next week, the host nation is not in good form heading into the tournament.

Rizwan on Pakistan’s Unpredictability

Earlier after their win against South Africa which secured their place in the tri nation series final Mohammad Rizwan addressed Pakistan’s unpredictable performances during a press conference.

When asked about this inconsistency he pointed towards cultural problems citing that unpredictability is part of Pakistan’s system. He proposed that the uncertainty observed in their cricket is reflective of their society where youth tend to lack direction and clarity regarding their future.

“The answer to this is very long because the unpredictability factor is mainly due to our culture. It’s always been the case. Our kids don’t know what to do in life.”

ALSO READ:

Unpredictability Across All Opponents

Rizwan further elaborated by stating that Pakistan’s unpredictability is not limited to specific matches or opponents as it has always been part of their cricket whether against strong teams like Australia or lower ranked sides like Zimbabwe. He acknowledged that the team is putting in effort but emphasized that this inconsistency is not just a cricketing issue rather it stems from the country’s overall culture where even a child’s future remains uncertain.

“So if you look at our cricket, whether it’s Australia, Zimbabwe or even today, there has always been this unpredictability. It’s a rarity that we win games one-sided. We are putting the efforts, but this is not our cricket’s fault alone, our culture has always been like this. Even our kids future is unpredictable.”

Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan Cricket

