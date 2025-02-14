News
Mumbai Indians Naman Dhir
watch
Last updated: February 14, 2025

Mumbai Indians RTM Naman Dhir Flaunts Six-Hitting Skills in IPL 2025 Pre-Season Practice

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The five-time IPL winners have already started their pre-season training.

Mumbai Indians Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir, who was bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction using the Right To Match (RTM) card gave a display of his six-hitting skills ahead of the upcoming edition.

The five-time IPL winners have already started their pre-season training in a bid to gear up for IPL 2025. During one of the practice games, Naman Dhir looked in great touch as he smoked a delivery down the ground for a maximum.

Watch the video of Naman’s hit below.

Notably, MI had spent INR 5.25 crores to acquire the 25-year-old top-order batter.

ALSO READ:

Naman Dhir will be crucial for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

MI’s decision to utilize the RTM card for Naman Dhir instead of Nehal Wadhera at the IPL auction surprised many, but it highlights their confidence in him. Dhir first caught the attention of MI scouts during the 2023 Sher-E-Punjab local T20 tournament, where he amassed 466 runs at an impressive strike rate of 191.

During IPL 2024, Dhir featured in seven matches, scoring 140 runs in as many innings. However, his unbeaten 62 off 28 balls in the final group-stage game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) demonstrated his potential.

Although his overall T20 statistics may not be exceptional, Dhir possesses a solid technique and an impressive range of strokes. 

Dhir can also contribute with the ball as well with his right-arm off break. His improved bowling returns in domestic cricket would provide MI with more bowling options during the next season and consider him as an all-rounder in the team.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Naman Dhir

