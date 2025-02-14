News
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be concerned about the form of their premium overseas batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, before IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 14, 2025

Concerns Raise for Delhi Capitals (DC) Before IPL 2025! Star Batter Registers Another Low Score To Prolong His Slump

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

His latest failure came against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, where he could only assemble nine runs in as many balls before departing back to the pavilion.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be concerned about the form of their premium overseas batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, before IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be concerned about the form of their premium overseas batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, who endured another failure on the international stage. DC exercised their Right To Match (RTM) card to get him back in the IPL 2025 auction, buying him at a whopping INR 9 crore.

His latest failure came against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, where he could only assemble nine runs in as many balls before departing back to the pavilion. McGurk tried to play an aerial shot but couldn’t get the elevation since it was a knuckle ball and gave an easy catch to the fielder at mid-off, resulting in a second consecutive low score in the series.

This has been an issue with his batting, as McGurk often tries to muscle the ball without gauging the line, length, and speed with jammed feet. That results in shots getting mistimed early in the innings, and since more fielders are inside the ring, he loses his wicket cheaply.

The teams have figured out his modus operandi and have been smart enough to adjust their bowling plans accordingly. Unfortunately, McGurk hasn’t evolved as much as he would have, leading to a number of low scores across formats.

Delhi Capitals might start with Faf du Plessis over Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2025

While Delhi Capitals showed massive faith in Jake Fraser-McGurk’s abilities, his dwindling form must be concerning for the management. If he doesn’t improve soon, DC can look for alternatives and try Faf du Plessis at the start of the tournament.

Also Read:

Faf also blew hot and cold in the recently concluded SA20 2025 but brings a wealth of experience, which makes him better equipped against quality IPL bowlers. The opponents will have plans in place for McGurk this time after seeing a pattern in his dismissals lately, and they can exploit severely.

The only thing going in McGurk’s favour is the nature of the pitch across IPL venues. Last year, he thrived on flat decks and consistently provided rapid starts to his side, as his powerplay strike rate of 250.94 in IPL 2024 suggests.

Given the kind of batter he is, McGurk can find form while batting on some true surfaces where he will get his value for the shots. It will be interesting to see whether DC persist with him or if Faf gets the opportunity in the initial phase.

DC
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk

4 Best New Faces in the Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025

Let's look at the four best new faces in the Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025.
6:04 pm
Sagar Paul
IPL 2025 Live Streaming

Big Update on FREE IPL 2025 Live Streaming; New Guidelines After Jio and Hotstar Merger

A newly launched streaming platform, JioHotstar, will not offer free full-streaming access to the IPL.
5:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

5 Injury Replacement Players Franchises Will Be Fighting Over Ahead of IPL 2025

The long list of injured players includes Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Rachin Ravindra, Anrich Nortje, and Jacob Bethell.
1:26 pm
Sandip Pawar
Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra before IPL 2025.

CSK Breathe Easy as Star Player Returns to Nets Ahead of IPL 2025 After Freak Accident

Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra.
10:11 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 schedule

IPL 2025 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders To Play Season Opener Against This Team; Two New Venues Added

It will be a home match for KKR.
3:37 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mitchell Owen

BBL Sensation Makes Strong Case for IPL 2025; Whacks 48 off 19 Balls at an Explosive Rate of 253 in One-Day Cup

He was the top run scorer in this year's BBL
7:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
