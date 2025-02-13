News
Mitchell Owen
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 13, 2025

BBL Sensation Makes Strong Case for IPL 2025; Whacks 48 off 19 Balls at an Explosive Rate of 253 in One-Day Cup

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was the top run scorer in this year's BBL

Mitchell Owen

Big Bash League (BBL) sensation Mitchell Owen has made a strong case once again to play in the upcoming season in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as a replacement option.

Few players are already injured and uncertain for IPL 2025 and with the Champions Trophy 2025 still left to happen, there can be a possible opening for Owen if he continues to impress.

His latest conquest was in the ongoing One-Day Cup -Australia’s domestic 50-overs tournament.

Playing for Tasmania, the explosive opener blasted a quickfire 48 off just 19 balls, while hitting at a blistering rate of 252.63. His innings comprised four boundaries and as many maximums.

After his BBL heroics, Owen also played in the SA 2025, adding valuable T20 experience as he sets his sights on the IPL next.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Owen was the top run scorer in this year’s BBL

Mitchell Owen emerged as the leading run-scorer in the BBL 2024-25 season, amassing 452 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 45.20 and a staggering strike rate of 203.60. With two centuries to his name, he was among the standout performers of the tournament.

In the final, he played a match-winning innings of 108 off just 42 balls, guiding the Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden title. His explosive batting display included six fours and eleven sixes, reaching his half-century in just 16 balls and his century in 39 balls – matching the record for the fastest hundred in BBL history.

Given his impressive form, Owen still has a chance to feature in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement if a franchise requires his services.

Big Bash League
IPL 2025
Mitchell Owen

