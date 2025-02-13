Big Headache for Mumbai Indians (MI), Star Batter Injures Wrist Ahead of IPL 2025

While the matter is fresh and there is no confirmation about the extent of the injury, Mumbai Indians (MI) hope Suryakumar Yadav recovers in time before IPL 2025.

In a fresh development regarding Ranji Trophy 2024/25, Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav might be unavailable for the semifinal fixture. Mumbai will face Vidarbha in Nagpur starting February 17.

Suryakumar faced a wrist injury during the quarterfinal match against Haryana at the iconic Eden Gardens, where he had a decent outing with the willow. He scored 9 & 70 across two outings and was pivotal in Mumbai’s emphatic victory by 152 runs.

“The MCA’s medical team is awaiting the results of his wrist’s MRI scan,” Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap told TOI. If Suryakumar doesn’t recover in time, it will be a massive blow for Mumbai since he finally got some form in the previous game.

His presence in the middle order provides depth and firepower, and Suryakumar can change the game within a few sessions due to his superior batting capabilities. He has blown hot and cold in this format, but that doesn’t take away his batting expertise, which is close to none when on song.

Suryakumar Yadav’s injury also a concern for Mumbai Indians

While the matter is fresh and there is no confirmation about the extent of the injury, Mumbai Indians (MI) hope Suryakumar Yadav recovers in time before IPL 2025. There’s still more than a month to go for the next IPL edition, but such injuries can take longer to recover.

Even though his recent form has been a concern, Suryakumar Yadav is MI’s premium batter and the best T20 batter in the world. He has been consistent for the five-time champions since joining the franchise in 2018 and is irreplaceable.

Even if MI want, they can’t find someone of Suryakumar’s capability in the shortest format, so his fitness must be a concern for the team. The batting unit largely revolves around him since he bats at No.3 and bats according to the team situation.

His T20 form has already been dwindling lately, and if he returns from an injury, he will struggle to find fluency further. For now, both Mumbai and Mumbai Indians hope Suryakumar Yadav recovers quickly and does not miss any games for either team.

