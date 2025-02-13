Forced To Fly Back From Sri Lanka, Sam Konstas Responds With a Smashing Century in One-Day Cup

He overcame leg cramps to score his first domestic one-day century.

Talented Aussie opener Sam Konstas gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with a scintillating century in the ongoing One-Day Cup in Australia.

Playing for New South Wales (NSW), Konstas made a fiery 98-ball 116 and gave a strong response to his recent snub in the two-Test Sri Lanka tour.

After making a stellar debut against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Konstas was taken to the subcontinent to gain exposure but unfortunately, failed to make the playing XI given the conditions. He was thus forced to fly back from Sri Lanka early.

Nevertheless, his recent masterclass will only back his cause for the future.

Konstas also put up an exemplary display of grit where he overcame leg cramps to score his first domestic one-day century, although it eventually went in vain with NSW faltering in their chase of 311 set by Queensland, getting bundled out for 256.

ALSO READ:

Sam Konstas to open for Australia in WTC Final

Despite the recent snubbing, Sam Konstas remains in contention to open for Australia, who have managed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June, opposite South Africa.

Konstas’ fiery attitude against the Indian pacers in the Boxing Day Test, especially against someone like Jasprit Bumrah earned the Aussie youngster a lot of plaudits.

Konstas managed to dominate the Indian bowling attack single-handedly and slammed a half-century on his international debut.

Australia will be hoping that the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award winner continues his stellar form as they set their sight on defending the WTC trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.