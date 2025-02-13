News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
‘Watch Joe Root’ – Former England Batter’s Advice to Virat Kohli To Overcome Spin Issues
news
Last updated: February 13, 2025

‘Watch Joe Root’ – Former England Batter’s Advice to Virat Kohli To Overcome Spin Issues

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Kohli scored 52 off 55 balls but was dismissed by Rashid for the fifth time in ODIs and the 11th time across formats.

‘Watch Joe Root’ – Former England Batter’s Advice to Virat Kohli To Overcome Spin Issues

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen advised Virat Kohli to watch how Joe Root plays against spin after Kohli got out to Adil Rashid for the second time in a row during the third ODI in Ahmedabad. Kohli scored 52 off 55 balls but was dismissed by Rashid for the fifth time in ODIs and the 11th time across formats.

The 36-year-old fell to a leg-spin delivery that made him step forward and edge the ball to wicketkeeper Phil Salt. This was almost the same way Rashid dismissed him in the second ODI. With this, the England spinner has now dismissed Kohli five times in ODIs.

Pietersen Analyzes Kohli’s Dismissal

Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports that Kohli was dismissed because he was reaching too far forward with his bat when playing Rashid’s delivery. He clarified that this error demonstrated that Kohli miscalculated the ball’s length, which is not appropriate for a player of his caliber.

Pietersen underlined that Kohli gave Rashid a simple opportunity to take his wicket by overcommitting on the front foot. He then compared this to Joe Root’s technique who plays the spin at the back foot, highlighting that Root never makes the same mistake and remains balanced while playing spin.

“Look how far forward his bat is in front of his pad. This means he s got the length wrong and he’s too good a player to get out like that. He shouldn’t be doing it. He shouldn’t be giving Adil Rashid that chance to get his wicket. You watch Joe Root. He will never be over-committed on the front foot like that. No way.”

ALSO READ:

Pietersen’s Advice for Kohli

Pietersen criticized Kohli’s dismissal, saying that a player of his level shouldn’t be getting out to such a delivery. He explained that the ball was bowled slowly through the air, meaning Kohli had enough time to adjust. Instead of committing too much on the front foot, he should have played it off the back foot and guided it into the offside.

Kevin Pietersen believes that had Kohli done this, he would have still been at the crease and could have gone on to score big. He also pointed out the exact spot where the ball made contact with Kohli’s bat, reinforcing that his mistake led to the dismissal.

“He shouldn’t be getting out to that ball. He’s a much better player than that. And he will be kicking himself. That ball is bowled slowly through the air. So he shouldn’t have been over-committed on the front foot. He should have played back to it. He should have punched it into the offside, and he would still have been batting and he probably would have gone on to get a big score. That’s where you can see where the ball has made contact with the bat.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Joe Root
Kevin Pietersen
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Sam Konstas

Forced To Fly Back From Sri Lanka, Sam Konstas Responds With a Smashing Century in One-Day Cup

He overcame leg cramps to score his first domestic one-day century.
3:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Pakistan vs South Africa Tri Series Temba Bavuma

Pakistan Trio Fined By ICC For Overzealous Celebrations, Confrontation During Tri-Series ODI Against South Africa

3:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
spencer johnson kkr australia

Champions Trophy 2025: Chance For KKR Pacer to Carve His Own Niche Without Mitchell Starc

2:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Virat Kohli RCB

RCB Director Reveals Why  Virat Kohli Wasn’t The Captaincy Choice For IPL 2025

RCB have named Rajat Patidar as the new captain for the upcoming season
1:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
Kevin Pietersen has slammed England for not attending any practice sessions after their defeat in the first ODI in Nagpur.

‘Absolutely Gobsmacked’ – After Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen Criticises England for Non-Training After the First ODI in Nagpur

England has stressed the importance of not focusing too much on results and working towards playing a certain brand of cricket.
11:49 am
Darpan Jain
Gambhir Defends Left-Right Combination, Justifies Star Player Promotion

‘Why Would You Want To Have Top Five As Right-Handers?’: Gambhir Defends Left-Right Combination, Justifies Star Player Promotion

Gambhir emphasizes the importance of left-right batting combinations over fixed positions or stats.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy