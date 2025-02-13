News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 13, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Announce Captain for IPL 2025 Season

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

This is due to his outstanding performance last season, when he scored 395 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced Rajat Patidar as their captain for IPL 2025 season.

Retained by RCB for INR 11 crore before the IPL 2025 auction, Patidar was one of the three players RCB chose to keep, as he was among their best performers last season.

RCB announced Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

During an event on Star Sports, RCB management announced Rajat Patidar as the team’s new captain for the coming season.

This is due to his outstanding performance last season, when he scored 395 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries. He was instrumental in helping RCB reach the playoffs. His performances earned the management’s trust, resulting in his retention alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal.

ALSO READ:

A Rollercoaster IPL Journey

Rajat Patidar’s IPL career has been quite interesting. He signed with RCB in 2021 and played four matches before being released and going unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. Nonetheless, he worked hard and was later named as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia in the 2022 IPL mid-season.

He then impressed by scoring 333 runs in eight games, including a century. Unfortunately, he missed the entire IPL 2023 season due to injury, but he compensated in 2024 with an outstanding performance.

Patidar’s Leadership Experience with Madhya Pradesh

Patidar has led Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 31-year-old took his team to the SMAT final, where they lost to Mumbai by five wickets.

He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 186.08.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Gujarat Titans get new owner

IPL Winning Franchise Gets New Owner From IPL 2025; Acquires 67% Stake at a Valuation of INR 7800 Crores

The original owners will retain the minority stake.
11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With LSG's IPL 2025 Recruit Matthew Breetzke

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2025 Recruit During Tri-Nation Series [WATCH]

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.
7:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

5 Players Who Can Replace Mitchell Starc at Delhi Capitals if He’s Out of IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Duo

Starc opted out of the Champions Trophy for personal reasons and has asked for privacy.
1:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
Mumbai Indians IPL 2024

5 Players Who Can Replace Allah Ghazanfar at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Ft. England Star

The Afghan spinner was ruled out for four months due to a serious back injury
12:08 pm
Samarnath Soory

5 Players Mumbai Indians Can Pick as Jasprit Bumrah Replacement For IPL 2025

9:45 am
Prasenjiit Dey
Sanju Samson

3 Players Who Can Captain Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson Misses Games during IPL 2025 After Finger Surgery

Sanju will require time to regain peak fitness, which will be a pressing concern for the Royals.
8:20 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy