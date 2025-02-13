Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Announce Captain for IPL 2025 Season

This is due to his outstanding performance last season, when he scored 395 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced Rajat Patidar as their captain for IPL 2025 season.

Retained by RCB for INR 11 crore before the IPL 2025 auction, Patidar was one of the three players RCB chose to keep, as he was among their best performers last season.

RCB announced Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

During an event on Star Sports, RCB management announced Rajat Patidar as the team’s new captain for the coming season.

The next captain of RCB is…



Many greats of the game have carved a rich captaincy heritage for RCB, and it’s now time for this focused, fearless and fierce competitor to lead us to glory! This calmness under pressure and ability to take on challenges, as he’s shown us in the… pic.twitter.com/rPY2AdG1p5 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025

This is due to his outstanding performance last season, when he scored 395 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries. He was instrumental in helping RCB reach the playoffs. His performances earned the management’s trust, resulting in his retention alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal.

ALSO READ:

A Rollercoaster IPL Journey

Rajat Patidar’s IPL career has been quite interesting. He signed with RCB in 2021 and played four matches before being released and going unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. Nonetheless, he worked hard and was later named as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia in the 2022 IPL mid-season.

He then impressed by scoring 333 runs in eight games, including a century. Unfortunately, he missed the entire IPL 2023 season due to injury, but he compensated in 2024 with an outstanding performance.

Patidar’s Leadership Experience with Madhya Pradesh

Patidar has led Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 31-year-old took his team to the SMAT final, where they lost to Mumbai by five wickets.

He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 186.08.



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.