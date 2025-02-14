CSK Breathe Easy as Star Player Returns to Nets Ahead of IPL 2025 After Freak Accident

Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be relieved after the latest update on their young overseas star, Rachin Ravindra, ahead of IPL 2025. Rachin suffered a massive blow on his forehead while fielding at deep backward square leg in Lahore’s opening fixture of the tri-series.

He was rushed immediately off the field because he was bleeding severely. Due to the same injury, he didn’t participate in the next game. There were concerns about his availability for the Champions Trophy 2025, but New Zealand’s head coach, Gary Stead, has given a positive update on his fitness in a video shared by the Blackcaps’ official handle.

“Rachin (Ravindra) obviously got that nasty blow in Lahore to the forehead. The pleasing thing is he’s progressing well, so we are following HIA protocols at the moment. So, he’s had a headache for a few days, but that’s, I guess, subsiding, which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good, but there are still a few more steps for him to go through before he would be considered fit for play.”

Head coach Gary Stead with an update on Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson ahead of the ODI Tri-Series Final 🗣️ #3Nations1Trophy #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/lZRts2nP3z — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 13, 2025

Indeed, given how bad it looked initially, this is a massive boost for the Blackcaps. If Rachin can feature at any stage, it would strengthen New Zealand multifold.

Rachin Ravindra’s update also a relief for Chennai Super Kings

Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra. They bought Rachin for INR 4 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Rachin is among the most important members of the team and will be a long-term investment. Given he balances the unit by contributing with the ball, his fitness is necessary for the five-time champions.

Rachin’s game vs spin has improved massively, which played a crucial role in his acquisition. He will be mighty effective in the home games of CSK since they often prepare slow and low decks.

He showed flashes of brilliance with the willow last year and would like to build on it this season. He has come a long way and will be pivotal in the team’s success in IPL 2025.

