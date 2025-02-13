Ashwin Namedrops Three Indian Spinners out of the Five To Get Preference in Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

The five spinners in India's squad are - Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar & Varun Chakravarthy.

The Indian selectors opted to go with as many as five spinners in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The decision to drop young talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on deadline day and opt for an extra spinner in Varun Chakravarthy raised the eyebrows of many.

The five spinners in India’s 15-man squad are – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar & Varun Chakravarthy.

One former cricketer who resonates with the issue is veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin himself.

Being a spinner, Ashwin understands their importance, especially in subcontinent conditions but even he feels that the Indian selectors have wasted space by getting one, if not two additional spinners.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the 38-year-old then went on to highlight three spinners who will be given the preference out of the selected five.

Ravichandran Ashwin said, “I think we are one spinner too many if not 2. The 2 left-arm spinners are your best all-rounders alongside Hardik Pandya. So both Axar and Jadeja are going to play. Hardik will also play and Kuldeep will play. If you want Varun Chakravarthy in the team, then you will have to make a pacer sit out and use Hardik as your second pacer. Else you will have to drop a spinner to bring in a 3rd seamer”.

Ashwin supported Kuldeep’s inclusion in the playing XI without any concerns but acknowledged that it would come at the expense of Varun missing out on opportunities. However, the key question raised by the recently retired star was whether India will get spin-friendly conditions in Dubai as anticipated.

