Mohammed Shami india practice
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 13, 2025

Astrologer Who Accurately Predicted Ashwin’s Career, Names India Star Crucial For Champions Trophy 2025 Success

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Shami india practice

Mohammed Shami will be the most crucial player for India as they embark on the journey to win the Champions Trophy 2025, according to astrologer Greenstone Lobo as told to Times Of India.

Lobo had previously garnered attention last month when he revisited his 2011 article written on spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin where he had predicted Ashwin would surpass former offspinner Harbhajan Singh’s 417 Test wickets while falling short of Kumble’s 619, which turned out to be true as Ashwin retired with 537 wickets.

Mohammed Shami return most important for India

Shami, who recently returned to the national side in the series against England after a gap of 14 months, has played two of the five T20Is and two of three ODIs. The Bengal pacer claimed 3-25 in the fifth T20I in Mumbai and followed it up with 1-38 in the first ODI in Nagpur and 1-66 in the second ODI in Cuttack.

In TOI’s ‘StarPlay: Cricket & Astrology,’ Lobo said the 34-year-old will be the most crucial for India going into the Champions Trophy.

“Shami’s horoscope has got a phenomenal chart. He was born in the year 1990, when planet Pluto entered just into its own house in the nascent stage. Now that is extremely powerful, very, very auspicious and very strong. It can make somebody a legend,” Lobo said.

Also Read:

The astrologer also took the example of several other great pacers and Shami’s peer Jasprit Bumrah to explain his skills with the ball.

“If you look at all the greatest fast bowlers, be it Wasim Akram or Zaheer Khan or even Bumrah, they all have Venus and Mars in conjunction. Venus means what, you know, all of those stunts which a fast bowler does; it can be a reverse swing, it can be bounce. For that you need Venus strong,” Lobo said.

India can win Champions Trophy 2025 with Mohammed Shami in team

India don’t have pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the tournament as he is out with a back injury. Shami has Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana in the pace department to support him.

“And if this team has to win, then Shami has to play a great role. And if you’re looking at his chart, yes, he has it in him to be a part of a great tournament victory. And if India has to win this tournament, then they cannot win without Shami. And Shami will play a crucial role,” Lobo said.

India will begin their tournament on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammed Shami
Ravichandran Ashwin

