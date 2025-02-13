After BGT Loss, No Families To Travel With Team India For Champions Trophy 2025

The BCCI’s new mandate of restrictions on families traveling with the players on foreign tours kicks in with the Champions Trophy 2025 as the Indian team is set to travel to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025.

BCCI mandate on families comes into play with Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team will begin its campaign with the Group A match against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 followed by the final group match against New Zealand on March 2.

The semifinals of the showpiece tournament are scheduled for March 4 and 5 while the final will be held on March 9.

Even if India reaches the final, players’ families will not be allowed to accompany them as the full length of the tournament will take place within three weeks.

Also Read:

According to the BCCI’s mandate, families cannot accompany the players for more than two weeks on a tour which is 45 days or more.

“If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Since the tour is of less than one month, families won’t be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won’t be covering any cost,” he added.

Most parts already implemented

Many parts of the new mandate have been implemented with star players returning to their domestic teams to play in the Ranji Trophy. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant went back to play for Delhi while the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have all featured for Mumbai. KL Rahul played in the round seven of group stage for Karnataka.

While the others have seen mixed results, Ravindra Jadeja’s return to Saurashtra turned out to be great as the leftarmer claimed 12-104 against Delhi.

The players have also traveled together for the practice sessions during the recent series against England.

“If you look at it, already no player can ask for a private vehicle to come for practice. All state units have been notified. Similarly once the players assembled in Kolkata (for the T20I series against England) and Nagpur (for the ODI series against the same side), the team has travelled together,” the BCCI source told PTI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.