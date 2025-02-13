News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
India vs England 3rd ODI
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 13, 2025

After BGT Loss, No Families To Travel With Team India For Champions Trophy 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
India vs England 3rd ODI

The BCCI’s new mandate of restrictions on families traveling with the players on foreign tours kicks in with the Champions Trophy 2025 as the Indian team is set to travel to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025.

BCCI mandate on families comes into play with Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team will begin its campaign with the Group A match against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 followed by the final group match against New Zealand on March 2.

The semifinals of the showpiece tournament are scheduled for March 4 and 5 while the final will be held on March 9.

Even if India reaches the final, players’ families will not be allowed to accompany them as the full length of the tournament will take place within three weeks.

Also Read:

According to the BCCI’s mandate, families cannot accompany the players for more than two weeks on a tour which is 45 days or more.

“If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Since the tour is of less than one month, families won’t be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won’t be covering any cost,” he added.

Most parts already implemented

Many parts of the new mandate have been implemented with star players returning to their domestic teams to play in the Ranji Trophy. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant went back to play for Delhi while the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have all featured for Mumbai. KL Rahul played in the round seven of group stage for Karnataka.

While the others have seen mixed results, Ravindra Jadeja’s return to Saurashtra turned out to be great as the leftarmer claimed 12-104 against Delhi.

The players have also traveled together for the practice sessions during the recent series against England.

“If you look at it, already no player can ask for a private vehicle to come for practice. All state units have been notified. Similarly once the players assembled in Kolkata (for the T20I series against England) and Nagpur (for the ODI series against the same side), the team has travelled together,” the BCCI source told PTI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Why India Chose an Extra Spinner Over Yashasvi Jaiswal for Champions Trophy 2025

Why India Chose an Extra Spinner Over Yashasvi Jaiswal for Champions Trophy 2025, Gambhir Reveals

He made it clear that Jaiswal's exclusion was not due to his skills but was a tough choice, as the squad could only have 15 players.
5:35 pm
Sagar Paul
spencer johnson kkr australia

Champions Trophy 2025: Chance For KKR Pacer to Carve His Own Niche Without Mitchell Starc

2:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
India completed a 3-0 whitewash over England in the ODI series in the final rubber before the Champions Trophy 2025.

3 Takeaways for India From the ODI Series Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

India made a few tactical calls throughout the series, and some worked brilliantly for the team.
1:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Not Jasprit Bumrah, Another Mumbai Indians Star Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025

Not Jasprit Bumrah, Another Mumbai Indians Star Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that Nangyal Kharoti will replace him in the 15-member squad for the tournament.
February 12, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Starc withdraws Champions Trophy 2025 Australia squad Steve Smith captain

Mitchell Starc Withdraws from Champions Trophy 2025; Australia Without Big 3 As Steve Smith Leads

February 12, 2025
Rohit Sankar
Yashasvi Jaiswal Varun Chakravarthy India squad Champions Trophy 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad: India Name Shocking Replacement

February 11, 2025
Rohit Sankar
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy