Why India Chose an Extra Spinner Over Yashasvi Jaiswal for Champions Trophy 2025, Gambhir Reveals

He made it clear that Jaiswal's exclusion was not due to his skills but was a tough choice, as the squad could only have 15 players.

Varun Chakaravarthy replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad has raised eyebrows, especially considering the spinner missed the third and final ODI against England. Less than a day after being chosen over Jaiswal, Chakaravarthy was sidelined due to a sore right calf.

Kuldeep Yadav replaced him in Ahmedabad, and with Chakaravarthy joining the Champions Trophy squad, India now has five spinners on the roster. This implies that spin could play a significant role in the upcoming tournament.

Gambhir Justifies Varun Chakaravarthy’s Selection

During press conference, Gambhir explained that Chakaravarthy was selected because the team wanted an additional wicket-taking option in the middle overs. He emphasized the value Chakaravarthy brings as a bowler who can trouble batters and break partnerships at crucial moments.

“The only reason was because we wanted another wicket-taking option in the middle and we know that what Varun Chakravarthy brings to the table.”

Gambhir also described him as a game-changer, someone who can have a big impact, especially against teams that haven’t faced him before. Even if Chakaravarthy does not make the starting XI, his addition helps India’s bowling attack by adding variety and unpredictability. Gambhir stated that, while Chakaravarthy is not guaranteed to be in the final selection, having a strong pool of bowlers is always useful for the team.

“We know that Varun can be a massive threat and with a lot of teams who haven’t played him and he could be a X-factor as well. I’m not going to say that he’s going to start and all that stuff but it’s always good to have a strong bowling line-up,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Missed Out on the Squad

Gambhir justified Chakaravarthy’s inclusion by emphasizing his ability to take important wickets in the middle overs, which the team considered as a valuable asset. This tactical decision required someone to be left out, which unfortunately was Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He made it clear that Jaiswal’s exclusion was not due to his skills but was a tough choice, as the squad could only have 15 players. Gambhir acknowledged Jaiswal’s great talent and potential of having a great future. The decision was made based on team balance and the need for an extra bowler, rather than on Jaiswal’s performance.

“Because we know that if he can actually get those wickets in the middle, it’s always going to be an advantage and that was one of the reasons otherwise we know that Yashasvi has got a fabulous future ahead, it’s just that we could only pick 15,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.