Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025, India Star Returns To Play Ranji Trophy Semifinal

The player has featured in the sixth round of group matches in Ranji Trophy

Yashasvi Jaiswal might be a disappointed man. After superb performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the lefthander was named in India’s preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and even made his ODI debut against England.

But Indian selectors decided to go with an extra spinner in the form of Varun Chakravarthy in the final 15-player squad as Jaiswal was moved to the stand-by list along with Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

Yashasvi Jaiswal back to play Ranji Trophy semifinal

Soon after the development and the England ODI series got over, the lefthander is back to the pitch with his domestic side Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

He will be back in Nagpur, where he made his ODI debut just a week ago, to face Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal beginning on February 17-21.

“Today morning, Jaiswal confirmed to me that he’s available for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha. I have accordingly informed the selectors about the same,” Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap told TOI on Thursday.

Jaiswal last played the round six of Ranji group match against Jammu and Kashmir and registered scores of 4 and 26.

Also Read:

The southpaw scored 391 runs from nine innings in the Border Gavaskar Trophy which included a hundred and two fifties. His ODI debut lasted 22 balls as Jaiswal was dismissed for 15 runs. He wasn’t picked in the playing XI for the second and third ODI as India swept the series 3-0.

Suryakumar Yadav out of Mumbai squad due to wrist injury

However, Mumbai might miss the services of Suryakumar Yadav due to a wrist injury. Suryakumar played the quarterfinal against Haryana and scored 70 in the second innings as Mumbai won by 152 runs.

Mumbai also have Shivam Dube in their Ranji Trophy squad. The fast-bowling allrounder was also named among non-travelling substitutes for the Champions Trophy 2024-25.

The clash with Vidarbha will be a replay of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season final against their state rivals for Mumbai. Mumbai are the current Ranji Trophy champions and had also won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.