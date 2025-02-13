News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Pakistan vs South Africa Tri Series Temba Bavuma
news
Last updated: February 13, 2025

Pakistan Trio Fined By ICC For Overzealous Celebrations, Confrontation During Tri-Series ODI Against South Africa

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Pakistan vs South Africa Tri Series Temba Bavuma

Pakistan trio of Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam and Shaheen Afridi were slapped with fines by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the tri-series match against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Despite pulling off a chase of 353, the hosts had few heated exchanges with the Proteas which has brought in the ICC to take action against them.

Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam wildly celebrate Temba Bavuma’s run-out

The first incident occurred during the 29th over when South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma nudged the ball to backward point and ran halfway down the pitch before being sent back by partner Matthew Breetzke.

By the time the South Arica skipper turned back and reached the crease, Saud Shakeel picked up the ball and hit the stumps with a direct throw. Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam along with other Pakistan players celebrated in Bavuma’s face who remained calm and walked back.

Also Read:

Ghulam and Shakeel were fined 10 percent of their match fees.

“Both players were found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” an ICC statement said.

Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke involved in a war of words

Just an over before Bavuma’s dismissal, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and Breetzke went back and forth with words after the opener made a hand gesture.

Afridi then proceeded to trip Breetzke in the same over when he drove on the leg-side and ran for a single. Breetzke was clearly angry as he walked up to face Afridi when they exchanged more words. The umpire and other Pakistan players had to separate the duo to calm things down.

According to the ICC, Afridi was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for “Breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which pertains to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.””

Pakistan, who had lost to New Zealand in the first ODI, beat the Proteas by six wickets after captain Mohammad Rizwan (122 not out) and Salman Agha (134) forged a 260-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The hosts will now face New Zealand in the final on Friday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

kamran ghulam
Matthew Breetzke
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel
Shaheen Afridi
Temba Bavuma

Related posts

Sam Konstas

Forced To Fly Back From Sri Lanka, Sam Konstas Responds With a Smashing Century in One-Day Cup

He overcame leg cramps to score his first domestic one-day century.
3:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
spencer johnson kkr australia

Champions Trophy 2025: Chance For KKR Pacer to Carve His Own Niche Without Mitchell Starc

2:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Virat Kohli RCB

RCB Director Reveals Why  Virat Kohli Wasn’t The Captaincy Choice For IPL 2025

RCB have named Rajat Patidar as the new captain for the upcoming season
1:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Watch Joe Root’ – Former England Batter’s Advice to Virat Kohli To Overcome Spin Issues

‘Watch Joe Root’ – Former England Batter’s Advice to Virat Kohli To Overcome Spin Issues

Kohli scored 52 off 55 balls but was dismissed by Rashid for the fifth time in ODIs and the 11th time across formats.
1:01 pm
Sagar Paul
Kevin Pietersen has slammed England for not attending any practice sessions after their defeat in the first ODI in Nagpur.

‘Absolutely Gobsmacked’ – After Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen Criticises England for Non-Training After the First ODI in Nagpur

England has stressed the importance of not focusing too much on results and working towards playing a certain brand of cricket.
11:49 am
Darpan Jain
Gambhir Defends Left-Right Combination, Justifies Star Player Promotion

‘Why Would You Want To Have Top Five As Right-Handers?’: Gambhir Defends Left-Right Combination, Justifies Star Player Promotion

Gambhir emphasizes the importance of left-right batting combinations over fixed positions or stats.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy