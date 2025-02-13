Pakistan Trio Fined By ICC For Overzealous Celebrations, Confrontation During Tri-Series ODI Against South Africa

Pakistan trio of Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam and Shaheen Afridi were slapped with fines by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the tri-series match against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Despite pulling off a chase of 353, the hosts had few heated exchanges with the Proteas which has brought in the ICC to take action against them.

Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam wildly celebrate Temba Bavuma’s run-out

The first incident occurred during the 29th over when South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma nudged the ball to backward point and ran halfway down the pitch before being sent back by partner Matthew Breetzke.

By the time the South Arica skipper turned back and reached the crease, Saud Shakeel picked up the ball and hit the stumps with a direct throw. Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam along with other Pakistan players celebrated in Bavuma’s face who remained calm and walked back.

Ghulam and Shakeel were fined 10 percent of their match fees.

“Both players were found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” an ICC statement said.

Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke involved in a war of words

Just an over before Bavuma’s dismissal, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and Breetzke went back and forth with words after the opener made a hand gesture.

Afridi then proceeded to trip Breetzke in the same over when he drove on the leg-side and ran for a single. Breetzke was clearly angry as he walked up to face Afridi when they exchanged more words. The umpire and other Pakistan players had to separate the duo to calm things down.

It's getting all heated out there! 🥵



Shaheen Afridi did not take kindly to Matthew Breetzke's reaction, leading to an altercation in the middle! 🔥#TriNationSeriesOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/J2SutoEZQs — FanCode (@FanCode) February 12, 2025

According to the ICC, Afridi was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for “Breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which pertains to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.””

Pakistan, who had lost to New Zealand in the first ODI, beat the Proteas by six wickets after captain Mohammad Rizwan (122 not out) and Salman Agha (134) forged a 260-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The hosts will now face New Zealand in the final on Friday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

