News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
IPL
Features
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 14, 2025

5 Injury Replacement Players Franchises Will Be Fighting Over Ahead of IPL 2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

The long list of injured players includes Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Rachin Ravindra, Anrich Nortje, and Jacob Bethell.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few weeks away but the franchises are stressing over the availability of their star players. Several international players have been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy with injuries, which has set a panic in the IPL camps. 

The long list of injured players includes Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Marsh, Rachin Ravindra, Anrich Nortje, AM Ghazanfar, and Jacob Bethell. Mitch Starc has taken a break for personal reasons. 

If these players are not available in time, multiple teams could be vying for the replacement players mentioned below:

Ben Duckett 

Ben Duckett was surprisingly unsold in the 2025 auction but could be in line for an IPL contract. The English opener has arguably been the best English visiting batter on the recent Indian tour, with a couple of fifties. Being a naturally aggressive left-hand batter, Duckett clicks plenty of boxes. He is amongst the best overseas players of spin bowling which helps his cause. He can also be flexible, and adept as an opener or in the middle order. 

Earlier, Duckett had an excellent BBL season for Melbourne Stars, collecting 243 runs from seven innings at a 34.71 average and 154.77 strike rate.  

ALSO READ: 

Richard Gleeson 

When we look at the list of injured players, there could be a few franchises in desperate need of a fast bowler. From the available pool, Richard Gleeson seems to be the best candidate with form and fitness on his side. With Cummins, Hazlewood, Nortje, Starc, and Lizaad Williams’ availability under scanner, as many as five franchises could be fighting for Gleeson.

The 37-year-old right-arm seamer was part of the CSK squad last year and played two games. Gleeson was terrific for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the recently concluded SA20, claiming 14 scalps at 8.07 economy. He bowled at good speeds in the tournament and mixed his pace and lengths well.

Dewald Brevis 

Dewald Brevis was earmarked as the next superstar in world cricket. He was nicknamed Baby AB. Mumbai Indians showed immense trust in him at a young age but his development went off the rails for a while. Playing some First-Class cricket seems to have helped him unlock his potential. 

Brevis was one of the key figures in MI Cape Town’s maiden SA20 title. He made 291 runs in the season at a strike rate of 184.17 while averaging 48.50. With the young sensation starting to live up to his potential, multiple teams could be interested in securing him for IPL 2025. He can bat in the top or the middle order.

Michael Bracewell 

The New Zealand all-rounder was part of the RCB roster in 2023. Michael Bracewell played five games during that season but with little to no success. He then sustained an Achilles injury which put him out of action for months. 

Bracewell had a good campaign for Wellington in the recently concluded Super Smash, scoring 172 runs at an average of 34.40 and a strike rate of 184.94. He also picked seven wickets at 8.15 economy. He is an explosive batter who can slot in at multiple positions and offer quality off-break bowling. 

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman’s vast experience in the IPL makes him an ideal candidate for franchises to call upon as a replacement. The premier Bangladesh seamer has featured in the league for five different franchises. 

Mustafizur played nine matches for CSK in the previous edition, bagging 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.26. He had a better time in the recent BPL, where he snared 13 wickets at 7.35 runs per over. The Fizz brings a good skill set with him and also offers a left-arm angle, making him a good replacement option for IPL 2025. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
Michael Bracewell
Mustafizur Rahman
Richard Gleeson

Related posts

Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra before IPL 2025.

CSK Breathe Easy as Star Player Returns to Nets Ahead of IPL 2025 After Freak Accident

Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra.
10:11 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 schedule

IPL 2025 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders To Play Season Opener Against This Team; Two New Venues Added

It will be a home match for KKR.
3:37 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mitchell Owen

BBL Sensation Makes Strong Case for IPL 2025; Whacks 48 off 19 Balls at an Explosive Rate of 253 in One-Day Cup

He was the top run scorer in this year's BBL
7:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
While the extent of the injury is unknown, Mumbai Indians (MI) hope Suryakumar Yadav recovers in time before IPL 2025.

Big Headache for Mumbai Indians (MI), Star Batter Injures Wrist Ahead of IPL 2025

While the matter is fresh and there is no confirmation about the extent of the injury, Mumbai Indians (MI) hope Suryakumar Yadav recovers in time before IPL 2025.
5:11 pm
Darpan Jain
Cameron Green

Not Marnus Labuschagne, Ex-Australia Captain Wants Former RCB Player to Bat At No.3 for Australia in WTC Final

He is currently recovering from a back injury
6:37 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virat Kohli RCB

RCB Director Reveals Why  Virat Kohli Wasn’t The Captaincy Choice For IPL 2025

RCB have named Rajat Patidar as the new captain for the upcoming season
1:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy