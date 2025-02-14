5 Injury Replacement Players Franchises Will Be Fighting Over Ahead of IPL 2025

The long list of injured players includes Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Rachin Ravindra, Anrich Nortje, and Jacob Bethell.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few weeks away but the franchises are stressing over the availability of their star players. Several international players have been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy with injuries, which has set a panic in the IPL camps.

The long list of injured players includes Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Marsh, Rachin Ravindra, Anrich Nortje, AM Ghazanfar, and Jacob Bethell. Mitch Starc has taken a break for personal reasons.

If these players are not available in time, multiple teams could be vying for the replacement players mentioned below:

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett was surprisingly unsold in the 2025 auction but could be in line for an IPL contract. The English opener has arguably been the best English visiting batter on the recent Indian tour, with a couple of fifties. Being a naturally aggressive left-hand batter, Duckett clicks plenty of boxes. He is amongst the best overseas players of spin bowling which helps his cause. He can also be flexible, and adept as an opener or in the middle order.

Earlier, Duckett had an excellent BBL season for Melbourne Stars, collecting 243 runs from seven innings at a 34.71 average and 154.77 strike rate.

Richard Gleeson

When we look at the list of injured players, there could be a few franchises in desperate need of a fast bowler. From the available pool, Richard Gleeson seems to be the best candidate with form and fitness on his side. With Cummins, Hazlewood, Nortje, Starc, and Lizaad Williams’ availability under scanner, as many as five franchises could be fighting for Gleeson.

The 37-year-old right-arm seamer was part of the CSK squad last year and played two games. Gleeson was terrific for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the recently concluded SA20, claiming 14 scalps at 8.07 economy. He bowled at good speeds in the tournament and mixed his pace and lengths well.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis was earmarked as the next superstar in world cricket. He was nicknamed Baby AB. Mumbai Indians showed immense trust in him at a young age but his development went off the rails for a while. Playing some First-Class cricket seems to have helped him unlock his potential.

Brevis was one of the key figures in MI Cape Town’s maiden SA20 title. He made 291 runs in the season at a strike rate of 184.17 while averaging 48.50. With the young sensation starting to live up to his potential, multiple teams could be interested in securing him for IPL 2025. He can bat in the top or the middle order.

Dewald Brevis' all 25 Aesthetic Sixes in this year's SA20. Has been a breakthrough year for him.pic.twitter.com/fpVndszmoW — •𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐮𝐲 𝟐𝟕• (@TCG_27) February 9, 2025

Michael Bracewell

The New Zealand all-rounder was part of the RCB roster in 2023. Michael Bracewell played five games during that season but with little to no success. He then sustained an Achilles injury which put him out of action for months.

Bracewell had a good campaign for Wellington in the recently concluded Super Smash, scoring 172 runs at an average of 34.40 and a strike rate of 184.94. He also picked seven wickets at 8.15 economy. He is an explosive batter who can slot in at multiple positions and offer quality off-break bowling.

Daryl Mitchell X Michael Bracewell. pic.twitter.com/Hv1IaoLwKu — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiscricketfan) December 29, 2024

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman’s vast experience in the IPL makes him an ideal candidate for franchises to call upon as a replacement. The premier Bangladesh seamer has featured in the league for five different franchises.

Mustafizur played nine matches for CSK in the previous edition, bagging 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.26. He had a better time in the recent BPL, where he snared 13 wickets at 7.35 runs per over. The Fizz brings a good skill set with him and also offers a left-arm angle, making him a good replacement option for IPL 2025.

