Big Update on FREE IPL 2025 Live Streaming; New Guidelines After Jio and Hotstar Merger

A newly launched streaming platform, JioHotstar, will not offer free full-streaming access to the IPL.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to kickstart from March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing host to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, ahead of the new season, there’s been a major update on the live streaming of the tournament. Fans could watch it free on JioCinema previously after it secured the digital rights for the T20 tournament for five years in 2023 but now with the merger between Jio and Hotstar, new guidelines have been issued.

The newly launched streaming platform, JioHotstar, will not offer free full-streaming access to the IPL. JioHotstar was introduced on Friday (February 14) following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar under the joint venture JioStar, formed through the integration of Viacom18 and Star India.

It is understood that the new hybrid subscription model is set to take away the free privileges of cricket fans across India.

As per a Reuters report, viewers will have access to only a few minutes of an IPL match without a subscription. Once this free viewing period ends, they will be redirected to a subscription page, where plans begin at 149 rupees.

“…all streaming content, including IPL, will shift to a hybrid model where free viewing will be offered for a while, and then users will need to take subscriptions depending on their consumption patterns,” the report added.

JioHotstar will serve as the home for top-tier tournaments, including ICC events, IPL, and WPL. It also showcases grassroots cricket through the Indian Street Premier League, along with pathway events organized by the BCCI, ICC, and state associations.

