News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
IPL 2025 Live Streaming
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 14, 2025

Big Update on FREE IPL 2025 Live Streaming; New Guidelines After Jio and Hotstar Merger

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

A newly launched streaming platform, JioHotstar, will not offer free full-streaming access to the IPL.

IPL 2025 Live Streaming

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to kickstart from March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing host to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, ahead of the new season, there’s been a major update on the live streaming of the tournament. Fans could watch it free on JioCinema previously after it secured the digital rights for the T20 tournament for five years in 2023 but now with the merger between Jio and Hotstar, new guidelines have been issued.

The newly launched streaming platform, JioHotstar, will not offer free full-streaming access to the IPL. JioHotstar was introduced on Friday (February 14) following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar under the joint venture JioStar, formed through the integration of Viacom18 and Star India.

ALSO READ:

How to watch IPL 2025 live streaming on new platform JioHotstar?

It is understood that the new hybrid subscription model is set to take away the free privileges of cricket fans across India.

As per a Reuters report, viewers will have access to only a few minutes of an IPL match without a subscription. Once this free viewing period ends, they will be redirected to a subscription page, where plans begin at 149 rupees.

“…all streaming content, including IPL, will shift to a hybrid model where free viewing will be offered for a while, and then users will need to take subscriptions depending on their consumption patterns,” the report added.

JioHotstar will serve as the home for top-tier tournaments, including ICC events, IPL, and WPL. It also showcases grassroots cricket through the Indian Street Premier League, along with pathway events organized by the BCCI, ICC, and state associations.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Live Streaming
JioHotstar
KKR
RCB

Related posts

4 Best New Faces in the Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025

Let's look at the four best new faces in the Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025.
6:04 pm
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be concerned about the form of their premium overseas batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, before IPL 2025.

Concerns Raise for Delhi Capitals (DC) Before IPL 2025! Star Batter Registers Another Low Score To Prolong His Slump

His latest failure came against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, where he could only assemble nine runs in as many balls before departing back to the pavilion.
3:33 pm
Darpan Jain

5 Injury Replacement Players Franchises Will Be Fighting Over Ahead of IPL 2025

The long list of injured players includes Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Rachin Ravindra, Anrich Nortje, and Jacob Bethell.
1:26 pm
Sandip Pawar
Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra before IPL 2025.

CSK Breathe Easy as Star Player Returns to Nets Ahead of IPL 2025 After Freak Accident

Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra.
10:11 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 schedule

IPL 2025 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders To Play Season Opener Against This Team; Two New Venues Added

It will be a home match for KKR.
3:37 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mitchell Owen

BBL Sensation Makes Strong Case for IPL 2025; Whacks 48 off 19 Balls at an Explosive Rate of 253 in One-Day Cup

He was the top run scorer in this year's BBL
7:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy