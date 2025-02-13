IPL 2025 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders To Play Season Opener Against This Team; Two New Venues Added

Apart from the regular 10 venues, two new locations have also been added.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata, Eden Gardens on March 22 (Saturday).

Interestingly, RCB named their new captain in Rajat Patidar earlier today and he will be hoping to start off on a winning note.

On the other hand, last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will also get to kick off their opening match at home. They are set to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (March 23). The match will take place in the afternoon.

The complete IPL schedule has been highly anticipated to come out in recent days, but the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement. However, it is understood that the board has informally shared the dates of key matches with the franchises.

Guwahati and Dharamshala added as extra venues for IPL 2025

This season’s IPL matches will take place in 10 regular venues – Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mullanpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Additionally, two new venues have been added in Guwahati and Dharamsala. Rajasthan Royals have selected Guwahati as their secondary home ground and will play there on March 26 and 30, facing Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in two evening matches.

Similar to last year, Punjab Kings will host a couple of home games in Dharamsala, with reports suggesting the city might get three matches this season. As previously confirmed, Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Qualifier 2 and the final will take place in Kolkata.

