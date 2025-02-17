News
New Rule Implemented for 2025 Season After Zing Bails Glitch
news
Last updated: February 17, 2025

New Rule Implemented for 2025 Season After Zing Bails Glitch

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

There is a minor difference in the current batch of bails used, prompting the change in decision.

New Rule Implemented for 2025 Season After Zing Bails Glitch

Following the controversial run-out incident during the last-ball thriller between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on February 15, the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) has revamped the rule for run-out and stumping decisions, making it compulsory for the LED bail to be completely dislodged for the wicket to be considered broken.

This update means that the previous playing condition, which treated the stumps as broken when the bails lit up, will no longer apply in WPL 2025.

It is understood that the rule change stems from the fact that the current batch of bails used in the tournament has been lighting up with minimal disturbance, even when both spigots have not fully detached from the grooves atop the stumps.

ALSO READ:

What happened during the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

Delhi Capitals required two runs off the final delivery to seal the victory. Arundhati Reddy struck the ball over the off-side in-field, triggering a desperate chase and throw from Harmanpreet Kaur. As the ball reached the wicketkeeper’s end, Arundhati dived to complete the run. The Zing bails illuminated before her bat was fully grounded, indicating she was short of the crease when the stumps lit up.

According to WPL playing conditions, a batter is considered out at the moment the Zing bails light up, rather than when they are completely dislodged. This differs from traditional cricket laws, which state that a wicket is only broken when the bails are permanently removed. Based on this rule, Arundhati should have been given out, as the bails had illuminated before she was safely inside the crease. However, she was declared not out, allowing Delhi Capitals to claim a thrilling last-ball victory.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals Women
Mumbai Indians Women
WPL
WPL 2025
Zing bails

