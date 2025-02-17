6 Interesting Player vs Team Battles That Could Spice up IPL 2025 Ft. Glenn Maxwell vs RCB

There will now be an opportunity to settle the scores.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is around the corner as the fans wait with bated breath for action to kickstart.

From angry owners to tempers flying to words being exchanged, last season witnessed a lot of heat but with a mega-auction taking place and shuffling things up, everyone looking for vengeance will now get an opportunity to settle their scores.

Apart from the high-octane clashes and the mouthwatering action, the upcoming edition will also see rivalries come to the fore once again which could spice up things.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the top six players vs team battles that we can see in IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant vs Delhi Capitals

In a late night tweet days before the retention deadline, Rishabh Pant dropped a bombshell asking the netizens, “If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ??”

If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ?? — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 11, 2024

It was even more shocking since DC co-owner Parth Jindal had recently emphasised the importance of Pant in their setup. Clearly, Pant knew better, and he eventually went to auction to become the most expensive player in IPL history.

Later, it was understood that there was a difference of opinion between Pant and the DC management regarding the philosophy of the team and the way ahead. Now, as a leader of a new franchise, he will definitely have a mind to showcase his ways when he faces DC in IPL 2025.

Glenn Maxwell vs RCB

After spending four long years with RCB, the franchise let go off the Aussie all-rounder due to his poor returns. Nevertheless, Glenn Maxwell made a homecoming after Punjab Kings (PBKS) picked him up at the auction for INR 4.2 crores. In fact, Maxwell’s best IPL season has come playing for PBKS back in 2014 when he scored 552 runs at an average of 34.5 and an explosive strike rate of 187.75.

Maxwell will be hoping for a similar turnaround of fortunes now that he is back in PBKS and will be eager to show his previous franchise that they missed a trick by letting him go.

Mohammed Siraj vs RCB

One of the biggest shocks ahead of the IPL 2025 auction was when RCB didn’t retain Mohammed Siraj despite him being one of their most loyal custodians. After the end of the seven-year long journey, Siraj even put out an emotional heartwarming post on social media about the bond he shared with the franchise. Although it can’t be termed as a bad breakup, it’s however evident that RCB’s decision in a way did hit a nerve with Siraj.

But it only seems logical enough to now think that Siraj has found his closure and is ready to move on to a new chapter in his life. The former RCB hero will now be seen charging in Gujarat Titans colour when they lock horns next.

Will Jacks vs RCB

During the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, we witnessed a kind of unsaid under-the-table deal, although it’s speculative. RCB acquired Tim David for INR 3 crore, while Will Jacks was bought by MI for INR 5.25 crore. Interestingly, both players switched teams from last season, leading to speculation about whether their moves were part of an unofficial swap agreement between the franchises.

The speculations grew stronger when MI owner Akash Ambani walked up to the RCB camp and shook hands with them shortly after securing the England star. Will Jacks had a promising outing playing for RCB in his maiden IPL season where he scored 230 runs at an average of 30+ and a SR close to 180s while also contributing 2 wickets with the ball. It was definitely a steal deal for MI and they will only hope that Jacks repeat his heroics, this time against his former team.

Shreyas Iyer vs KKR

The player who led the franchise to their third IPL title wasn’t retained – one of the biggest shockers before the IPL 2025 auction. It was then understood that Iyer wanted to go to the auction to test his market value. However, the reasoning didn’t feel enough.

And just once everything was done and dusted and Iyer joined PBKS as the second-most expensive player in IPL history, he revealed that there was an issue of miscommunication with KKR. However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra accused Shreyas of lying, stating that a proper dialogue did happen but both parties failed to reach a mutual agreement.

Nevertheless, the questions and speculations have been raised and the only way to address it for Iyer is to show it on the field. He looks in stellar form and will hope to put up a masterclass performance against his former franchise to shut the noise once and for all.

KL Rahul vs LSG

If there’s anyone who wants to settle scores in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, KL Rahul will be at the top of the list. His fallout with owner Sanjiv Goenka is no secret which happened last year after a match with SRH. While reports later stated that both parties had made their peace, the retention and the auction strategy clearly hinted that it wasn’t. LSG released their former skipper KL Rahul before the retention deadline, and went a different way, buying Rishabh Pant and making him the most expensive IPL player.

Nevertheless, KL Rahul found a suitor in Pant’s ex franchise Delhi Capitals. With a new-age rivalry in the offing, KL Rahul will definitely look to come out on top of this battle when DC meet LSG next.

