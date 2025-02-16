Home Fixtures vs Mumbai Indians and RCB in 1st Week: Full CSK Schedule for IPL 2025

RCB doesn't have any home fixture lined up in the opening week.

The schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season was announced earlier today. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the season opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22.

Led by new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB will play one more game in the opening week of IPL 2025, where they lock horns in the Southern derby against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (March 25).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Home fixtures for IPL 2025

While RCB doesn’t have any home fixture lined up in the opening week, their first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 2.

Here’s a list of RCB’s home matches for IPL 2025.

April 2: vs GT

April 10: vs DC

April 18: vs PBKS

April 24: vs RR

May 3: vs CSK

May 13: vs SRH

May 17: vs KKR

Mumbai Indians (MI) Home fixtures for IPL 2025

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2025 campaign with a blockbuster clash against fellow joint-highest IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the El Classico in Chennai. The Hardik Pandya-led side will next travel to Ahmedabad to play Gujarat Titans on March 29 before hosting their first home game against KKR on March 31.

Here’s a list of MI’s home matches for IPL 2025.

31st March: vs KKR

7th April: vs RCB

17th April: vs SRH

20th April: vs CSK

27th April: vs LSG

6th May: vs GT

15th May: vs DC

CSK has a total of three games lined up in the first week of IPL 2025. They will begin with a high-octane clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23. The Men in Yellow will play a second consecutive home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28 before travelling to Guwahati to play against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which will be a home match for the Royals.

CSK will play their final league game on May 18 against the Gujarat Titans.

Check CSK’s full schedule for IPL 2025 below.

