4 Best Knocks by Virat Kohli in IPL Ft. Stunning Ton vs KKR
Last updated: February 16, 2025

4 Best Knocks by Virat Kohli in IPL Ft. Stunning Ton vs KKR

With 252 games under his belt, Kohli has scored more than 8000 runs. He is the leading run scorer in the history of IPL.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best batters of the modern era, and his standards are hard to match. A legend of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has dominated the tournament since its inception.

With 252 games under his belt, Kohli has scored more than 8000 runs. He is the leading run-scorer in the history of IPL. He has set several records, the most impressive of which is his 973-run season in 2016, which remains unbeaten.

Let’s look at four of his best knocks in the IPL.

113 of 50 balls vs PBKS (2016)

Against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016, Virat Kohli delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 113 off just 50 balls, including 12 fours and eight sixes and at a strike rate of 226.00. Chris Gayle joined him to put up a brilliant opening partnership of 147 runs in just 11 overs.

After Gayle got out, AB de Villiers also fell cheaply, but Kohli stayed until the 14th over before being dismissed, with RCB already reaching 199 runs by that time. RCB finished their innings at 211 runs in 15 overs by the DLS method. In response, PBKS managed only 120 for nine in 14 overs, giving RCB an 82-run victory by DLS. Kohli was named the Man of the Match.

ALSO READ:

109 off 55 vs GL (2016)

In the match against Gujarat Lions in 2016, Virat Kohli opened the innings to score an impressive 109 off 55 balls, which included five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 198.18.

After Chris Gayle was dismissed early, Kohli and AB de Villiers built an extraordinary partnership of 229 runs for the second wicket, which remained unbroken until the second last ball of the innings. By then, RCB had already reached 248 runs, with de Villiers also scoring a century. Ultimately, RCB won the match by 144 runs.

108* off 58 vs RPSG (2016)

Batting first, Rising Pune Supergiants posted 191 for six. Kohli opened the innings for RCB and played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 108 off 58 balls, hitting eight boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 186.20.

The chase master snatched the game away from Rising Pune Supergiants, as RCB comfortably chased the target with seven wickets in hand and three balls to spare. Kohli dominated well with his knock of 108 which limited the second-highest score to just 38 by KL Rahul. Kohli stayed at the crease from start to finish, guiding his team to victory.

100 off 58 vs KKR (2019)

In 2019, against KKR, Virat Kohli played another stunning innings of 100 off 58 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172.41. His knock helped RCB post a total of 213 for four.

After losing an early wicket of Parthiv Patel, RCB was struggling at 59 for two in the ninth over, and it seemed unlikely that they would cross 200. However, Kohli’s brilliance, along with support from Moeen Ali, made it possible. Kohli’s innings proved crucial as KKR fell short by just 10 runs in the chase. Kohli bagged another Man of the Match award.

