4 Key Opening Pair Choices For RCB That Could Win Them the IPL 2025 Title

Virat Kohli will lead RCB in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are still hunting their coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Last year, RCB released former captain Faf du Plessis ahead of the mega auctions. Rajat Patidar will lead the team in the upcoming season, which starts on March 22.

It is undeniable that Kohli has some unfinished business with the Bengaluru franchise. He has donned the RCB colours since the inception of IPL in 2007-08. Under Kohli’s captaincy in 2016, RCB were runners-up for the first time. The franchise and the Delhi-born batter will look to capitalise on their strengths for another stunning season to get their hands on the trophy.

Though there haven’t been any speculations on Kohli’s retirement from franchise cricket, his sudden decision to retire from T20Is for the national team must have worried his fans worldwide.

Let’s look at some of the top opening combinations RCB can consider for their Playing XI in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt

One of the most favoured combinations for RCB this year is Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. Though both batters are right-handers, the two can take down any bowling attack. Virat has accumulated a mammoth 4,352 runs as an opener.

Phil Salt can be quite explosive at the home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, due to shorter boundaries and a batting-friendly pitch. The English wicketkeeper batter also has made the most runs (619) at the top position.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal

Kohli and Padikkal duo can do exceptionally well with a right-left combination. Devdutt Padikkal will return to RCB camp after three years. During his previous two seasons with RCB, the Kerala boy made his highest number of runs (400+ each season).

In a match against Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021, Kohli (72) and Padikkal (101) slaughtered the bowling attack to help the Challengers win by 10 wickets. Padikkal won the Player of the Match award for his maiden ton. Later in that season, RCB fans saw another glimpse of their strong first-wicket partnership (111 runs) against Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar

An unlikely combination of right-handers that the RCB management can consider is Rajat Patidar to open the innings with Kohli. Patidar amassed 395 runs for RCB last season which included five quick fifies.

As per the batting position, the 31-year-old has performed well at No.3 (453 runs) followed by No.4 (322 runs). Kohli can give Patidar a chance to open with him as an experiment, especially at the home den.

Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt

Another explosive opening combination for RCB is Padikkal and Salt. Starting with a left-right combination can go in RCB’s favour. Padikkal takes a few deliveries to gauge the bowling style and conditions while Salt is known to fire from the word go.

With this combination, Padikkal’s strike rate of 123.14 as an opener will be complemented by Salt’s destruction at the strike rate of 175.53. Kohli can walk in at No.3 to strengthen the middle order.

