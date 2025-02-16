The season starts with a blockbuster opening weekend.

After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) schedule was announced earlier today. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin proceedings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 (Saturday) in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

It will be followed by blockbuster clashes in Sunday’s double-header with last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home in the afternoon tie and then the El Classico clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Three teams to have two home venues

Three out of the ten IPL teams will split their home games between two venues. Delhi Capitals (DC) will host matches in both Visakhapatnam and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play two of their home games in Guwahati – against KKR and CSK while the rest will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play four home matches at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, with three additional games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC and MI, scheduled in Dharamsala.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2025 playoffs to start from May 20, Hyderabad and Kolkata to host

Speaking about the knockout stages, it will start from May 20 with the grand finale scheduled for May 25.

Hyderabad will host the first two games of the IPL 2025 playoffs – Qualifier 1 on May 20 and Eliminator on May 21.

On the other hand, KKR’s home Eden Gardens will see the last two matches of the season with the Qualifier 2 slated to be played on May 23 and the summit clash on May 25.

Check the IPL 2025 Full Schedule here.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.