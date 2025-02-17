RCB & Mumbai Indians in Opposite Groups: Why Are IPL 2025 Teams Divided Into Groups?

MI will face CSK twice in IPL 2025 but will play against RCB only once since they are placed in different groups.

The schedule for the Indian Premier League 2025 has been announced. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play the opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 in Kolkata. The final will be held on May 25 at Eden Gardens.

RCB will play most of their first six matches away from home, with only two games at their home ground. The team is hoping to win its first IPL title and will depend on their new captain, Rajat Patidar, to lead them.

Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. They will miss their captain Hardik Pandya for the opener, though, as he will serve a one-game ban after the slow-over rate issue he had last season.

MI will face CSK twice in IPL 2025 but will play against RCB only once since they are placed in different groups.

Since the IPL expanded to 10 teams in 2022, the BCCI has not used a double round robin format to keep the tournament limited to 74 matches. Instead, each team plays five teams twice, while they face the remaining four teams only once, two at home and two away.

To manage this format, the BCCI divides the 10 teams into two groups. Each team plays all the teams in its own group and one selected team from the other group twice. The remaining four teams from the other group are faced only once during the season.

The groups are formed based on the number of IPL titles won, the number of finals played, and the number of times a team has reached the playoffs. For example, CSK and MI both have five titles, but since CSK has played more finals, they are placed in Group 1, while MI is in Group 2.

The next team with the most titles is KKR, with three championships, so they are placed in Group 1. SRH and RR both have one title each, but since SRH has played more finals, they are placed in Group 2, while RR is in Group 1. This process continues until all 10 teams are assigned to their respective groups.

RCB & Mumbai Indians in Opposite Groups

Based on this, Mumbai Indians and RCB have been placed in different groups. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in Group 1 along with Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders, while Mumbai Indians are in Group 2 along with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB will play twice against the teams in Group 1 and will also play twice against Delhi Capitals from the other group. They will face the remaining four teams just once. Similarly, Mumbai Indians will play twice against the teams in Group 2 and will also play twice against CSK from the other group, while facing the other four teams only once.

