List of Mumbai Indians Matches For IPL 2025: Date, Time, Venue, and Opponent

Skipper Hardik Pandya will miss Mumbai Indians' season opener on March 23.

The five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their Indian Premier League (2025) campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is scheduled for March 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The Hardik Pandya-led team had a forgettable last season as they finished last on the points table with just four wins from 14 matches; a replica of their 2022 season. Perhaps, the poor performance in 2024 could be a result of the sudden captaincy change from Rohit Sharma. Previously, Hardik led Gujarat Titans to a title win in their inaugural season.

MI Squad for IPL 2025

During the auction ahead of the tournament, MI made a significant investment in powerful players, with Trent Boult being the standout acquisition at INR 12.50 crore. However, the Reliance Industries-owned team faced major blows as their ace bowler and star batter may be ruled out of IPL 2025. Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing for the upcoming Champions Trophy while Suryakumar Yadav’s participation is doubtful for the Indian T20 league.

The other big changes made by MI were adding Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, and Mitchell Santner while they released wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan.

Squad- Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karn Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Ashwani Kumar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, and Vignesh Puthur.

Coach- Mahela Jayawardene.

Main MI Fixtures to Watch Out For

The Mumbai-based franchise is popularly known for its last-ball finishes. Over the years and with great players like Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, etc., in their previous rosters, MI has made its name for clinching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Each team will play 14 matches. Let’s look at some of the most exciting MI fixtures to watch out for in IPL 2025.

March 23 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

The El-Clasico! The two heavy-weights of IPL share 10 trophies among each other. The intense head-to-head encounters between CSK and MI got the name El-Clasico from Football’s La Liga, representing the league’s most successful clubs – Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this rivalry as they have won 21 out of 39 clashes while Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK won 18 games. The win-loss ratio of 1.166 favours MI. Their venue stats are also decent with a 1.142 ratio. Since this will be a season opener for both teams, it’ll be interesting to see which team starts their campaign with a win. To add to the mix of an exciting contest, MI will head into this clash without their skipper Hardik Pandya.

March 29 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

After Chennai, MI will head to Ahmedabad for their next big match. The Narendra Modi Stadium is the home of Gujarat Titans and Hardik’s former team. During the GT vs MI fixture in 2024, Hardik was terribly booed by the crowd. The sentiments of fans from both teams were hurt by the unprecedented captaincy changes which led to a catastrophe for the players on the ground. Nevertheless, Hardik restored his reputation during the 2024 World Cup.

Coming to some statistics, MI have lost all three games against GT at this ground. Their last match in 2024 was a closely fought contest. Batting first, the Shubman Gill-led lead team put up 168/6. MI were restricted to 162/9, losing the game by just six runs. Since this would be Hardik’s first IPL 2025 fixture, he’d look to regain his respect in front of his former home crowd as well.

March 31 – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

After 11 matches of the tournament, Mumbai Indians will finally play at their home den – Wankhede Stadium. They will be hosting the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Fans can expect another high-intensity match at this venue as it will be Mumbai’s first home game. The opposition skipper, Shreyas Iyer, is a local boy from Mumbai. He would be up for an exciting challenge on familiar ground.

Mumbai’s best win-loss ratio of 67.64 is against the Kolkata-based franchise. In 34 games, MI has won 23 times while losing just 11. Further, the win-loss ratio at Wankhede is at a 1.55 high for MI. The added support by the home crowd will push the local team for another victory.

Full MI Fixtures List For IPL 2205

Here is the list of all MI fixtures for IPL 2025

March 23, Sunday

7:30 PM IST – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

March 29, Saturday

7:30 PM IST – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

March 31, Monday

7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 4, Friday

7:30 PM IST – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (Ekana Stadium, Mumbai)

April 7, Monday

7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 13, Sunday

7:30 PM IST – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

April 17, Thursday

7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 20, Sunday

7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 23, Wednesday

7:30 PM IST – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

April 27, Sunday

3:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 1, Thursday

7:30 PM IST – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

May 6, Tuesday

7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 11, Sunday

3:30 PM IST – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala)

May 15, Thursday

7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

