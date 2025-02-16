Mumbai Indians Replace Allah Ghazanfar With Former SRH Star for IPL 2025

Allah Ghazanfar was signed for INR 4.80 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

With just over a month left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to kick off, Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced Mujeeb Ur Rehman as Allah Ghazanfar’s replacement for the season.

Allah Ghazanfar Injury News

Mumbai Indians signed the 18-year-old for INR 4.80 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after an intense bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Later, the Afghan spinner was ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 and the upcoming IPL 2025 after sustaining an injury in December last year. He is expected to stay out of the field for up to four months due to a serious back injury.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman in IPL

Allah Ghazanfar’s national teammate has similar bowling action. Mujeeb Ur Rehman is the best fit for the like-for-like replacement. The 23-year-old has featured in four IPL seasons from 2018 to 2021. First seen in the Punjab Kings’ outfit, Mujeeb picked up 14 wickets in 11 games for his maiden edition. Playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2021, Mujeeb returned with two wickets from his only match.

Previously, Mujeeb went unsold in the IPL 2025 auctions. The young mystery spinner looks determined to restart his IPL innings with a bang in the Hardik Pandya-led camp.

