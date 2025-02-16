List of RCB Matches For IPL 2025: Date, Time, Venue, and Opponent

With a new skipper at the helm, RCB will be eager to break the jinx and win their maiden IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will embark on their IPL 2025 journey with a fresh start under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar. Their campaign begins with a high-stakes clash against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 22.

Since the league’s inception in 2008, RCB has been chasing their first IPL title. With Patidar at the helm, they will be eager to turn their fortunes around this season.

RCB Squad for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Exciting RCB Fixtures to Watch Out For

1) KKR vs RCB: March 22

2) CSK vs RCB: March 28

3) MI vs RCB: April 7

4) RCB vs CSK: May 3

5) RCB vs SRH: May 13

6) RCB vs KKR: May 17

ALSO READ:

Full RCB Fixtures List For IPL 2025:

March 22 – KKR vs RCB – Kolkata – 7:30 PM

March 28 – CSK vs RCB – Chennai – 7:30 PM

April 2 – RCB vs GT – Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 7 – MI vs RCB – Mumbai – 7:30 PM

April 10 – RCB vs DC – Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 13 – RR vs RCB – Jaipur – 3:30 PM

April 18 – RCB vs PBKS – Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 20 – PBKS vs RCB – Mullanpur – 3:30 PM

April 24 – RCB vs RR – Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 27 – DC vs RCB – Delhi – 7:30 PM

May 3 – RCB vs CSK – Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

May 9 – LSG vs RCB – Lucknow – 7:30 PM

May 13 – RCB vs SRH – Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

May 17 – RCB vs KKR – Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.