Why Josh Inglis Should Open for Australia in Champions Trophy 2025?

Rarely does Australia enter an ICC tournament with as depleted a unit as they have in the Champions Trophy 2025. They have too many injuries and unavailabilities in every department, which has made them less favourites.

The problems start right from the top, as Australia have too many out-of-form batters at the top. Travis Head is consistent, but other openers and top-order batters have been horribly out of form.

Looking at the recent performances of Australian openers

Since David Warner’s retirement, Australia have tried different players as Travis Head’s partner but haven’t got enough desired results. Matthew Short has averaged a mere 18.12 in eight outings, while Jake Fraser-McGurk has an average of 14.83 in six innings.

They all can bat briskly, but even while doing so, they haven’t survived the powerplay. So, they neither utilise the powerplay consistently nor stay longer at the crease to build long innings.

Since 2024, Australian openers have averaged a mere 28.12, the second-lowest among all Champions Trophy 2025 teams. They have formed only two fifty and one century stands in this duration.

How can Josh Inglis solve their opening woes?

If any other batter, barring Travis Head, has looked promising while opening, it’s Josh Inglis. Since 2024, he has opened thrice and accumulated 109 runs at an average of 54.50, with a fifty.

Crafty stuff from Inglis off the free hit first ball! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/L3P6tjU5pV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2024

He has a strike rate of 103.72 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of seven in the first 20 balls, suggesting he can start quickly. Further, he has a good game vs spin and can manoeuvre the fields brilliantly to weave big innings.

He averages 26.16 and has a strike rate of 85.32 against spinners in ODIs. He also has previous experience batting in the middle order, which should be handy in constructing the innings.

Someone like Matthew Short or Jake Fraser-McGurk is mostly brutal vs pace but can’t handle slow bowlers to stay longer. Even their expertise vs pace comes under scrutiny if there’s any movement for new-ball bowlers.

Josh Inglis at the top helps Australia play Alex Carey

Apart from solving the opening woes, Josh Inglis’ promotion at the top will also vacant a slot for Alex Carey in the middle. Carey has been in fine form, and Australia must utilise it.

They are unlikely to drop Marnus Labuschagne, which wouldn’t have left a spot for Carey in the middle. However, Inglis at the top means Australia can play Carey and get more experience in the middle order.

Carey recently notched up a magnificent century against Sri Lanka in Tests and will take the confidence into this tournament. So, Josh Inglis’ promotion solves too many issues for the Australian team and help them maximise their resources.

