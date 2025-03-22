Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 4th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand will host Pakistan in the fourth T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Black Caps are leading the five-match series by 2-1 and will be hoping to bounce back after a nine-wicket defeat in the last game.

NZ lost both the openers early in the third T20I but Mark Chapman starred for them. He made 94 off 44 and held one end while wickets fell around him. Captain Michael Bracewell struck 31 off 18 as they pushed the total to 204. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three for 29 in four overs.

Chasing the target, Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz put on a 74-run stand inside the powerplay. Haris made 41 off 20 while Nawaz hit the fastest T20I century for Pakistan. Nawaz smashed 105* off 55, with Salman Agha scoring 51* off 31.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert has looked in pretty good form. The NZ opener scored 44 off 29 deliveries in the series opener before blasting 45 off 22 in the second. Seifert looked threatening in the last game as well and remains a top captaincy pick. He has three centuries and 27 half-centuries in his overall T20 career.

Salman Agha

Salman Agha was the best Pakistan batter in the second game with 46 off 28 balls. He played a good support role in the last game, scoring 51 not-out in 31. Agha has been in excellent form with the bat and will be a good captaincy choice.

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman has made a habit of stepping up when the team is in trouble. He was superb in the Auckland game, hitting 94 runs in 44 deliveries. The left-hand batter has two centuries and 22 half-centuries to his credit in the shorter format.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Differential Picks

Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson’s ownership for this game has fallen to 31% after a disappointing show in the previous game. But he was brilliant in the series opener, where he claimed three for eight in four overs.

Ben Sears

Ben Sears also had a poor game in Auckland but he has the skill set to make a big impact. He had taken 2 for 28 in the second game. Sears has 21 wickets from 17 innings in T20I cricket at a strike rate of 16.8. He is part of only 11% of fantasy teams for this game.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Players to Avoid

Mitchell Hay

Mitchell Hay has played 44 T20 matches but averages only 17. He also bats in the lower middle order, which makes him an avoidable player.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

