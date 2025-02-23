News
Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Axar Patel With Another Big Impact in Champions Trophy 2025! Makes a Lightning-Quick Reflexes To Catch Imam-Ul-Haq Short [WATCH]

Axar Patel made a fabulous direct hit to send Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion on the second delivery of the tenth over. Axar can do nothing wrong and came up with another vital contribution to help India get two quick wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a fuller-length delivery, which Imam pushed straight to the mid-on region, patrolled by Axar. He immediately ran for a single, but Axar was proactive and charged instantly to the ball.

He picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease. While Imam put in a dive to save himself, that wasn’t enough to get past Axar’s rocket arm and had to depart after slowly getting set.

There was never a single there, and it’s not wise to risk a wicket for a single in the early phase of the innings. Then, Axar has a rapid arm and did well not to waste any time while doing the whole process, as Pakistan lost both openers in no time to let India storm back into the game after a relatively stable start.

Axar Patel to play a crucial role in the Pakistan game

While Axar Patel has made his presence felt early in the contest, he has a bigger task on his hands to do. India would expect him to keep doing what he has been in the last few matches.

Also Read:

The deck seems to be slightly on the slower side, which will bring his bowling more into play, and his task will be to snare wickets in the middle overs. He has been bowling exceptionally well in white-ball cricket lately and would play a crucial role in partnering with other two spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Then, India have also decided to utilise his batting by sending him at No.5 in the batting order ahead of KL Rahul. On this deck, his expertise vs spin will be more than handy for India in the middle overs later in the second innings.

Hence, his performances with both bat and ball will play a crucial role if India are to win the contest. This also shows how vital he has been to India’s setup, for things revolve around him.

