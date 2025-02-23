News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 23, 2025

How Was Indian National Anthem on the Playlist? ‘Furious’ PCB Seeks Clarification From the ICC

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

According to a PTI report, PCB demanded an explanation from ICC after the Indian anthem was accidentally played in Lahore.

In just four matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy, tensions have already arisen between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the host country’s cricket board. A few days ago, reports emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding a broadcasting error during India’s tournament opener against Bangladesh. The situation became even more embarrassing for the hosts during Australia’s match against their archrivals, England.

ALSO READ:

What happened during the AUS vs ENG match?

The incident took place after the two teams lined up at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to kick off their respective Champions Trophy campaigns. After England’s national anthem, India’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was heard momentarily, ahead of Australia’s national anthem.

The turn of events left the Pakistani audience astonished. Frustrated PCB wrote to the governing authority demanding an explanation of the occurrence (via PTI). However, things have become more intensified due to India’s decision to not visit Pakistan to play the ICC event.

“The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy. Since India is not playing in Pakistan, it is hard to understand how their anthem was played by mistake from the playlist,” read a statement from the PCB.

This edition of the Champions Trophy is being held in a hybrid format with all of India’s matches set to take place in Dubai. Earlier, Pakistan legend Saqlain Mushtaq also criticised Team India regarding their judgement, following India’s verdict to refrain from travelling to the host country.

The Indian team last played in Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2008. Since then, they have not visited their neighbours due to political disputes between the two nations. This new controversy has only fueled the tension for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in Dubai.

