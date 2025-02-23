News
Sanjay Manjrekar Makes a Huge Claim About Rohit Sharma's Retirement
news
Last updated: February 23, 2025

‘Very Unlikely’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Makes a Huge Claim About Rohit Sharma’s Retirement

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He will be 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives, making his future in international cricket uncertain.

Sanjay Manjrekar Makes a Huge Claim About Rohit Sharma’s Retirement

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar thinks the 2025 Champions Trophy might be Rohit Sharma’s final ICC tournament. Despite being 37, Rohit remains in top form in ODIs and played a quick 41 off 36 balls in India’s first match against Bangladesh.

But since India did not qualify for the 2025 World Test Championship final and Rohit has already retired from T20Is, he will be 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives, making his future in international cricket uncertain.

Champions Trophy 2025 Could Be Rohit Sharma’s Last ICC Event

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma’s future in international cricket. He expressed doubt about Rohit playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying it is very unlikely. He also mentioned that if Rohit has already made up his mind, then the 2025 Champions Trophy could be his last ICC tournament.

However, Manjrekar expects Rohit to play freely in this tournament, not because it might be his final one, but because he still has a lot of quality batting left to show.

“I have a feeling (that) if he has decided, I mean can Rohit Sharma be there for the 2027 Cricket World Cup? I don’t think so, very unlikely. So, then, this could be, what you are suggesting, could be the final tournament. I’m expecting Rohit Sharma to go out there and he should be actually liberated not so much by this being his sort of swansong or whatever, just by the fact that so much of quality batting to come (from him),” Manjrekar said.

ALSO READ:

India Gears Up for Pakistan Clash

The early momentum that Rohit provided in the powerplay made the chase easy for India against Bangladesh.

Now, the team is gearing up for a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in Dubai today (February 23). A win in this match will bring India one step closer to securing a spot in the semi-finals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

