Ahead of India’s big clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, the availability of Virat Kohli has come under doubt.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Will Virat Kohli Play vs Pakistan? Concerns Over India Star As Pre-Match Visuals Go Viral Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Virat Kohli was seen with an ice pack on his left ankle, which has given Indian fans a scare.

Ahead of India’s big clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli’s availability has come under doubt due to an injury. Kohli was seen with an ice pack on his left ankle, which has given Indian fans a scare.

The photos emerging from his training session depicted he had an ice pack after an intense training session, but it can be a regular process for the legendary batter. The high temperatures in Dubai can be energy-sapping for players, especially for Kohli, who reportedly had an extended session in the nets to work on specific weaknesses.

Hence, he might have used an ice pack to relax his legs and get them in proper shape, but the speculation and concerns are palpable on social media platforms. The BCCI or any team member has not officially updated his fitness, which suggests the move was precautionary and not serious.

Also Read:

Earlier, Kohli missed the first ODI against England in Nagpur due to an injury to his right knee, so there have been fitness issues for an otherwise fit cricketer. India, already without Jasprit Bumrah, can’t afford to lose Virat Kohli for this big fixture against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli reached the training session an hour before the other team members

Meanwhile, the legendary batter left no stone unturned as he prepared for the high-octane clash. Kohli reached the ICC Academy an hour earlier than his teammates to practice against leg spinners, who have troubled him significantly since last year.

5 of his six dismissals in ODIs have come against leg spinners, and Kohli averages a mere 4.20 against this bowling type. Even in the last game against Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain agitated him severely before dismissing him eventually.

This shows Kohli is aware of loopholes and wants to work on them to avoid such dismissals again. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed will present a massive challenge and test him severely.

The deck in Dubai will reportedly be slightly slow and sluggish, which means spinners’ role will increase, and so will Kohli’s trouble. He boasts a marvellous record against Pakistan, but this game will be a different challenge due to the conditions in Dubai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs PAK
India
PAK vs IND
Virat Kohli

