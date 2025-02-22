News
India Star Reaches Training 1 Hour Before Teammates To Gear Up for Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025
news
Last updated: February 22, 2025

100% Dedication! India Star Reaches Training 1 Hour Before Teammates To Gear Up for Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

A day before the game, he arrived at the ICC Academy for training earlier than the scheduled time to work.

India Star Reaches Training 1 Hour Before Teammates To Gear Up for Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli demonstrated his commitment prior to India’s huge match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

A day before the game, he arrived at the ICC Academy for training earlier than the scheduled time to work on his batting.

Virat Kohli, batting coach S Kotak, and throwdown specialists Nuwan and Raghu arrived an hour before the rest of the team. The entire team warmed up while Virat had already completed one batting session.

Virat Kohli Works on Spin Play Before Pakistan Clash

Kohli has struggled against spin in recent matches. In India’s first game against Bangladesh, he was dismissed by leg spinner Rishad Hossain while trying to cut the ball. This was his sixth straight dismissal to a spinner in ODIs. Before this, England’s Adil Rashid had also troubled him in the home series.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan has a quality spinner in Abrar Ahmed, so Kohli is preparing himself well. During practice, he faced different kinds of spinners, including leg spinners, off spinners and a left arm spinner. Pakistan also has part time spinners like Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha, but their main strength is in fast bowling. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will be looking to bounce back after struggling in their first match against New Zealand.

Slow Pitch Could Favor Indian Spinners

India has the advantage after winning against Bangladesh, while Pakistan must win this match to stay in the tournament.

This pitch is likely to be slow and this might suite Indian spinners. The team has five spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, while Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are spin all rounders.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
IND vs PAK
Indian Cricket Team
Virat Kohli

