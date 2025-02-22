Pakistan and India will play on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a short yet significant tournament wherein each team is playing just three league matches before the knockout stage. In a critical tourney like this, Pakistan will go head-to-head with arch-rivals India in Dubai for a do-or-die clash. In an attempt to save them from a disastrous campaign, the hosts have appointed Mudassar Nazar as a mentor.

The Lahore-born Pakistan all-rounder played 122 one-day matches for Pakistan. Mudassar collected 2,653 runs and struck 16 fifties in his tenure. He never crossed the three-figure mark as his highest score stands at 95. The 68-year-old has immense coaching experience with the teams – Pakistan, Kenya, and the UAE. Due to his stints with the ICC’s Global Cricket Academy in Dubai, he is well-versed with the pitch and weather conditions in Dubai to help Mohammad Rizwan & Co.

More to follow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.