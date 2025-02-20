Pakistan Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate During Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has pleaded guilty.

Defending champions and hosts Pakistan have been handed a fine of five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the Champions Trophy 2025 opening game against New Zealand in Karachi yesterday (Feburary 19). The news was confirmed by ICC via an official media release.

Pakistan’s woes continued after their loss against the against Black Caps, getting handed the slow over-rate fine after being found one over short of the target, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted to the offence, resulting in no formal hearing being necessary. The

ALSO READ:

Champions Trophy 2025 Hosts Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, along with third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf. Following the charge, match referee Andy Pycroft enforced the penalty, which involved a deduction of five percent of Rizwan’s match fee.

This decision was made under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which specifically addresses minimum over-rate violations. According to the rule, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allocated time frame.

Notably, this tournament holds special significance for Pakistan, as it marks the first time since 1996 that they are hosting an ICC event. Despite the home advantage, the team struggled to find their rhythm against a strong Black Caps side.

Looking ahead, Rizwan and his team are set to face arch-rivals India in a crucial and highly anticipated match on February 23 (Sunday) in Dubai. This encounter is not only a marquee clash but also a must-win game for Pakistan to keep their tournament hopes alive.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.