Shahid Afridi said that India have more match-winners than Pakistan. The two teams will face off in Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi believes that India have the edge against the Men in Green going into their blockbuster Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai on February 23. This comes after India and Pakistan had contrasting results in their opening matches of the mega event. While India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets, Pakistan suffered a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

“If we talk about match-winners, I’d say that India has more match-winners compared to Pakistan. A match-winner is someone who knows how to win the game single-handedly. Right now, we don’t have such players in Pakistan,” he said during an episode of the Greatest Rivalry Returns on JioHotstar.

Afridi backed up his statement by explaining where India’s strength lies and compared the same bases with Pakistan’s current squad.

“India’s strength lies in its middle and lower order, which has been winning them matches. For a long time, we have been giving opportunities to players, but no one has stepped up consistently. Some have performed in a few games, but we don’t have players who have sustained their performance for a year, two years, or across 50-60 matches. That’s where we are a little weaker compared to India, which is very strong in this area. But the key to winning against India is collective performance—whether it’s the batsmen, bowlers, or spinners—everyone’s contribution is crucial,” said the 47-year-old.

Mohammad Amir holds contradictory opinion

In order to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC event, the hosts are in a tough spot. They have must-win games looming on their head against the opposition – India and Bangladesh. Former pacer Mohammad Amir, however, opined that India are not the favourites to qualify and that Pakistan would advance along with New Zealand.

“I think New Zealand are the most balanced side in Group A. Not even India. In my opinion, New Zealand and Pakistan will qualify from Group A. I think India are massively disadvantaged due to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami has just returned from injury, and isn’t bowling like the Shami of old. I don’t think you can rely on him. I think New Zealand will beat India in Dubai. Given the form they’re in, I think they’ll beat India in Dubai,” he had said.

