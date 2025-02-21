News
Fakhar Zaman Breaks Down After Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Blow
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 21, 2025

Fakhar Zaman Breaks Down After Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Blow, Behind the Scenes Video Surfaces

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Fakhar Zaman was injured on the second ball and spent most of New Zealand’s innings off the field.

Fakhar Zaman Breaks Down After Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Blow

Fakhar Zaman breaks down after his injury rules him out of the Champions Trophy 2025, as a behind-the-scenes video surfaces.

Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out of the Tournament

Pakistan had a disappointing start to their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, suffering a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the opening match. Adding to their troubles, Fakhar Zaman sustained an injury early in the game and was ruled out of the tournament.

Zaman was injured on the second ball and spent most of New Zealand’s innings off the field. Due to the injury, he couldn’t open and came in at No. 3 after Mohammad Rizwan’s dismissal. Despite battling through pain, he struggled to rotate the strike and managed only 24 off 41 balls before getting out.

ALSO READ:

Fakhar Zaman in Tears After Injury

Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears while leaving the field, with Shaheen Afridi attempting to console him. The emotional moment was captured by the ICC and has since gone viral.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Maybe if Fakhar Zaman had been fully fit, he would have opened the innings for Pakistan, and things would have been different for them, as everyone knows how dangerous a player he is.

Imam-ul-Haq Named as Replacement

Fakhar Zaman has been excluded from the tournament because of an oblique strain, and Imam-ul-Haq has been called up as his replacement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan has a do-or-die encounter against India at the Dubai International Stadium for a chance to remain in the hunt. Defeat would mean they have to beat Bangladesh and expect India and Bangladesh to beat New Zealand, making their path to qualification extremely challenging.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Fakhar Zaman
Pakistan Cricket

