‘How long will Team India endure?’: Virat Kohli faces the wrath of fans after a subpar 22 off 38 against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli's laborious innings was ended by Rishad Hossain in the end.

Former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli’s lean patch with the bat continued during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli was under immense pressure to deliver against Bangladesh but the star batter struggled to find his rhythm. Once again, leg-spin proved to be his downfall as Rishad Hossain outfoxed him, leading to his dismissal after a laborious 22 runs off 38 balls.

Kohli seemed unable to break free as Bangladesh tightened their grip on him. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s strategy of deploying spinners from both ends stifled the flow of runs. In a moment of desperation, Kohli attempted a square cut, but the risky shot cost him his wicket.

Rishad Hossain delivered a well-flighted leg-break that bounced sharply. Kohli, unable to control the shot, edged it straight to the fielder at point, who completed a straightforward catch. This marked the third consecutive time Kohli fell victim to a leg-spinner, highlighting a recurring challenge for the batting maestro.

Following the dismissal, Indian Cricket Team fans took to social media to vent their frustration. Check some of the reactions below.

If you want to abuse Virat Kohli here is the video : pic.twitter.com/6I6bnao8fQ — RS⁴⁵🇮🇳 (@im___Rajput) February 20, 2025

How long will Team India endure Virat Kohli's poor form ?#AskStar — Vasdev Singh (@VasdevS9870) February 20, 2025

💔💔💔💔



Virat Kohli's dismissal lately is so predictable, most of us already knew that he will get out to Rishad today and he is gone. pic.twitter.com/bKvJfzcE9q — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 20, 2025

-Played TukTuk

-Got out on simple ball

-Looked at bat, like it’s the bat’s mistake

-Gone back to the pavilion



Classic Academy mode Kohli for you😍 pic.twitter.com/6WfLtTVMmG — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 20, 2025

Babar Azam – 71 SR 😭

Virat Kohli – 58 SR😭



Kohli 🤜🏻🤛🏻 Babar :

Tuktuk ✅

Selfish ✅

Coward ✅



Virat Kohli is the Babar Azam of Indian team. pic.twitter.com/S3HibxiOui — Jyran (@Jyran45) February 20, 2025

Another Failure . It's time to take retirement and give chance to Youngster like Ruturaj Gaikwad.



Don't be so selfish Kohli . Put your Nation above. pic.twitter.com/6H1YgCWD9p — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) February 20, 2025

ALSO READ:

India poised comfortably to start Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winning note

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers started the match strong reducing Bangladesh to 35 for 5 at one stage. However, the pair of Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy managed to make amends for the early setback, scripting a magnificent 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket. While Ali scored 68(114), Hridoy went on to complete his 100(118) to help Bangladesh breach the 200-run mark.

For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a five-wicket haul.

During the chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying star. Rohit unfortunately missed out on his fifty, departing on 41 while Gill completed the landmark.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 186 for 4 in 39 overs with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill currently at the crease. The Men in Blue are comfortably poised in the run chase and need 43 to win from 66 balls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.