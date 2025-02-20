News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli
news
Last updated: February 20, 2025

‘How long will Team India endure?’: Virat Kohli faces the wrath of fans after a subpar 22 off 38 against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli's laborious innings was ended by Rishad Hossain in the end.

Virat Kohli

Former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli’s lean patch with the bat continued during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli was under immense pressure to deliver against Bangladesh but the star batter struggled to find his rhythm. Once again, leg-spin proved to be his downfall as Rishad Hossain outfoxed him, leading to his dismissal after a laborious 22 runs off 38 balls.

Kohli seemed unable to break free as Bangladesh tightened their grip on him. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s strategy of deploying spinners from both ends stifled the flow of runs. In a moment of desperation, Kohli attempted a square cut, but the risky shot cost him his wicket.

Rishad Hossain delivered a well-flighted leg-break that bounced sharply. Kohli, unable to control the shot, edged it straight to the fielder at point, who completed a straightforward catch. This marked the third consecutive time Kohli fell victim to a leg-spinner, highlighting a recurring challenge for the batting maestro.

Following the dismissal, Indian Cricket Team fans took to social media to vent their frustration. Check some of the reactions below.

ALSO READ:

India poised comfortably to start Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winning note

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers started the match strong reducing Bangladesh to 35 for 5 at one stage. However, the pair of Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy managed to make amends for the early setback, scripting a magnificent 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket. While Ali scored 68(114), Hridoy went on to complete his 100(118) to help Bangladesh breach the 200-run mark.

For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a five-wicket haul.

During the chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying star. Rohit unfortunately missed out on his fifty, departing on 41 while Gill completed the landmark.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 186 for 4 in 39 overs with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill currently at the crease. The Men in Blue are comfortably poised in the run chase and need 43 to win from 66 balls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Rishad Hossain
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Pakistan Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate During Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan’s woes continue; Champions Trophy 2025 Hosts Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate During Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has pleaded guilty.
7:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

England Legend Hails This India Player as ‘Strength of ODI Side’, Comments on India’s Starting XI vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Former England skipper reacts on India's playing XI for their Champions trophy opener against Bangladesh.
6:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former Mumbai Indians Player Shams Mulani Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis

Former Mumbai Indians Player Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis

This was his third five-wicket haul in the current Ranji campaign
5:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Mohammed Shami Achieves Landmark Feat in Champions Trophy 2025; Becomes Fastest To Reach 200 ODI Wickets

6:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana Brings Out Controversial Flying Kiss Celebration After Dismissing Bangladesh Skipper on Duck [WATCH]

The wicket reduced Bangladesh to 2 for 2 in just the second over of the match.
4:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Every child here wants to see them in action, but their tantrums just don’t end’: Pakistan Legend Criticises India’s Decision

Former spinner takes a dig at Team India for not traveling to Pakistan.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy