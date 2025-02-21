News
Mohammed Shami
news
Last updated: February 21, 2025

‘Was for My’: Mohammed Shami Reveals Who He Dedicated His Flying Kiss to After Taking Fifer Against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Shami could be seen looking up at the heavens with his arms raised.

Mohammed Shami

Talismanic India pacer Mohammed Shami was the highlight performer for India with the ball, taking a fifer while also reaching the landmark of 200 ODI wickets during the match against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the fifer, Mohammed Shami could be seen looking up at the heavens with his arms raised as he gave a flying kiss to celebrate the moment.

When quizzed about the reason behind his celebration, the 34-year-old revealed that the kiss was dedicated to someone who’s really close to his heart.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Mohammed Shami said, “That flying kiss was for my father… he is my role model. Mehnat meri hai, dua aapki hai and dene waala upar walaa hai… (My hard work, your wishes and God’s grace).”

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Shami’s fifer, Shubman Gill’s century help India breeze past Bangladesh

Speaking about the BAN vs IND match, Shami’s fifer along with fellow pacer Harshit Rana’s three-wicket haul ensured that Bangladesh were stifled for a subpar score of 228 in 49.4 overs.

However, it was still a credible effort from the Bangla Tigers to breach the 200-run mark, especially since they were reeling at 35 for 5 at one point.

A 154-run stand between Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy made some amends for the early setback. Hridoy even went onto register a century despite cramping up towards the end and struggling to run the singles.

Coming to the chase, the Men in Blue showed their attacking intent right from the word go scoring at a rate of over 7.0 till Rohit Sharma departed for 41(36). Although Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel struggled to make much impact, departing for 22, 15 and 8 respectively, India never looked in trouble with Shubman Gill batting from the other end.

Gill once again showcased his class by registering an unbeaten 101* while KL Rahul complemented him well with a 41* to help India cross the finishing line comfortably with 6 wickets and 21 balls remaining.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BAN vs IND
Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammed Shami

