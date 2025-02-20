News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 20, 2025

Are Pakistan Already Out of Champions Trophy 2025? What India’s Thumping Win Against Bangladesh Means for Pakistan

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The first two days of the tourney saw two matches take place within Group A.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is underway in Pakistan. Most teams are either short-staffed or missing key players due to injuries. India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Australia’s Pat Cummins are just two names from the long list. In this scenario, the silverware was up for grabs for the defending champions. However, with just two days into the tournament, Pakistan are most likely out of the semi-final race. 

Eight teams are competing in this mega event, divided equally into two groups. Group A consists of New Zealand, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Whereas, Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa form Group B. The top two teams from both groups will reach the knockouts. The first two days of the tourney saw two matches take place within Group A.

Let’s break it down to understand how Pakistan are in deep trouble at their home ground.

Match 1 – Pakistan vs New Zealand

The tournament commenced with the hosts pitted against the black caps. The Mitchell Santner-led team posted 320-5 in the first innings, courtesy of centuries by opener Will Young and wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham. Mohammad Rizwan’s men failed the cross the 300-run mark before losing all their wickets within 48 overs. The top scorers were Khushdil Shah (69) and Babar Azam (64). New Zealand’s confident 60-run win helped them with an NRR (net run rate) of +1.200. 

Pakistan had bleak chances of winning against New Zealand. This is because, before the ICC event, the hosts lost to the Kiwis twice during the Tri-Nation series involving South Africa. Pakistan’s latest defeat was at the same ground as CT’s opener, Karachi. 

ALSO READ:

Match 2 – Bangladesh vs India

India have set the tone of their campaign from the word go. Bowling first, India reduced Bangladesh to football scores of 1-1 and 2-2 in two overs. Despite Towhid Hridoy’s sublime century and a vital knock by Jaker Ali (68), Bangladesh were crushed to 228-10 with two more balls to be bowled. The bowlers put up a wild show as Mohammed Shami returned with a fifer, proving his inimitable performances in ICC tournaments. Harshit Rana was a proven valuable replacement for Bumrah as he picked up three wickets in 7.4 overs. Axar Patel also bowled well with two wickets, nearly missing on a hattrick. 

The low yet respectable target of 229 was easy to achieve for Rohit Sharma & Co. Though they have batters lined up till No.8, the Men in Blue finished the match early with a thumping six-wicket win and an NRR +0.408, courtesy of Gill’s century.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan under serious duress

New Zealand and India’s victory have put Pakistan under severe duress. The Indian outfit, with their current streak of wins, looks unbeatable. To add to their woes, Pakistan will go head-to-head with India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This makes the home advantage of the hosts, redundant.

On the other hand, New Zealand would look to capitalize on Bangladesh as they’re a seemingly weaker team in the Group.

To be able to qualify for the semis, Pakistan will need to beat India and Bangladesh by huge margins. Furthermore, Pakistan will have their eyes glued on the last contest of the league stage – New Zealand vs India on March 2, hoping that the NRR doesn’t disturb the intricate balance that they wishfully achieve to stay in the top 2 of Group A. 

However, former pacer Mohammad Amir feels Pakistan shouldn’t be in a pickle till the last league match. 

On a Pakistan-based show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, he said, “I think New Zealand are the most balanced side in Group A. Not even India,” Amir stated. “In my opinion, New Zealand and Pakistan will qualify from Group A. I think India are massively disadvantaged due to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami has just returned from injury, and isn’t bowling like the Shami of old. I don’t think you can rely on him. I think New Zealand will beat India in Dubai. Given the form they’re in, I think they’ll beat India in Dubai.”

Bangladesh
Champions Trophy 2025
India
New Zealand
Pakistan

