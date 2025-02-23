Jofra Archer’s Dropped Catch of Alex Carey Comes Back to HAUNT Him After Australia Register Record Chase in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

It was a forgettable night for the England pacer.

Jofra Archer had a forgettable outing during England’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Australia. From bowling a terrible spell where he conceded back-to-back boundaries to a dropped catch, it was a nightmare for the English speedster.

Dropping the sitter of Alex Carey, however, proved to be the costliest. It came back to haunt Archer as Carey capitalised on the lifeline and played a crucial role in helping Australia register the highest-ever successful run-chase in an ICC tournament.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 38th over when Adil Rashid was bowling to Alex Carey. The Australian batter pulled a dragged-down ball directly to Archer, who unfortunately dropped the sitter.

At that point, Carey was on 49 runs and managed to take two more to reach his half-century. The moment to be proved game-changing as both Carey and Josh Inglis were dominating the English bowlers and building a strong partnership.

Carey eventually went on to add another important 20 runs before finally getting dismissed in the 42nd over to Brydon Carse on 69(63) after doing some considerable damage.

Josh Inglis takes Australia over the finishing line

Apart from Carey’s contribution, Josh Inglish slammed a stellar unbeaten century to take Australia over the finishing line in the historic chase. Inglis scored 120 off 86, comprising eight boundaries and six maximums and overshadowed Ben Duckett’s ton.

Earlier, Ben Duckett became the first and the only batter ever to hit a 150-plus knock in the history of the Champions Trophy after registering 165(143) and propelling England to a towering total of 351 for 8 in 50 overs.

England next face Afghanistan on February 26 in a decisive battle to stay alive in the ICC tournament while the Aussies take on the Proteas in another high-octane clash on February 25.

