Travis Head departed after making just six runs.

The Champions Trophy 2025 contest between England and Australia is underway. The ODI World Champions posted a record-breaking score of 351/8. During the chase, the Steven Smith-led team faced an early dent as England’s ace bowler Jofra Archer took a perfect return catch to draw Australia’s first blood. The seamer removed the dangerman, Travis Head, for just six runs. In the process, however, Archer winced in pain and had to leave the field after completing his over.

Watch the wicket video here:

WHAT A CAUGHT AND BOWLED BY JOFRA ARCHER. 🔥pic.twitter.com/VBT9XMDbhJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 22, 2025

In this first delivery of the fourth over, Archer’s quick reflexes helped England start an early celebration in the powerplay. He bowled an outside-off and full-length delivery to the southpaw. The ball hit the lower end of the bat and quickly reached Archer. He didn’t get a good grip on the ball and may have cramped his non-bowling hand while catching the ball. Nevertheless, a good catch shocked Head as he got out cheaply. However, as Archer completed the catch in a flash, he was visibly in pain.

Later, Mark Wood got the better of the Aussie skipper as Jos Buttler & Co. continued their celebrations.

England’s Strong Hold Over Australia

Though Archer and Wood gave early breakthroughs, the efforts of England’s batters cannot be overshadowed. They lost the toss and were put to bat first. Phil Salt and Jamie Smith departed after making just 10 and 15 runs respectively. From there, it was a Ben Duckett show. He hammered a classy 165-run-knock in a crucial partnership with Joe Root (68). While the rest of the batting order toppled, Duckett had already disturbed the injury-laden Australia.

Jofra Archer also played an important cameo of 21 not out at a strike rate of 210 to push England’s total.

While completing this report, Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne also fell to the wrath of English bowlers. Currently, the scoreline reads 265/4 at the end of 40 overs with Josh Inglis (78) and Alex Carey (53) on the crease. To win, Australia need 87 runs in 60 balls.

