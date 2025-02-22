News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 22, 2025

Delhi Capitals Opener Left Out of Australia Playing XI against England for Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He was part of Australia's ODI tour of Sri Lanka.

Australia are going head-to-head with England for their Champions Trophy 2025 clash on February 22 in Lahore. Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was not included in Australia’s playing XI combination. In his absence, Marnus Labuschagne is promoted up the order.

The 23-year-old batter has been struggling with poor form. He was part of Australia’s ODI tour of Sri Lanka. In two matches, Fraser-McGurk returned with single-digit scores of nine and two runs. Earlier, the opening batter was part of the Melbourne Renegades set-up for the Big Bash League 2024-25. In 10 appearances, Fraser-McGurk amassed 188 runs at an embarrassingly low average of 18.80. He consistently underperformed except in his last fixture against Brisbane Heat when he smashed 95 off 46 with five boundaries and eight maximums.

More to follow.

Australia
Champions Trophy 2025
Delhi Capitals
Jake Fraser-McGurk

