Steven Smith, the Australia skipper for Champions Trophy 2025, had a stern message ahead of his team’s campaign opener against England on February 23. Australia are missing their regular-pace trio of Pat Cummins (injury), Josh Hazelwood (injury), and Mitchell Starc (personal reasons). The two-time Champions Trophy winners will also miss the retired Marcus Stoinis and the injured Mitchell Marsh. Five new players—Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha, and Spencer Johnson have been drafted into the squad.

Smith is not worried about missing key players in the squad and is looking on the positive side.

“There is always pressure in international tournaments and we are obviously missing our proven fast bowlers but we are not worried thinking about it as this also offers opportunities to those who are in the team now. It is a great opportunity for the younger players to showcase their talent in a world event,” said Smith during a pre-match press conference in Lahore on Friday.

Steven Smith On Playing Under Pressure

Australia’s last win in the Champions Trophy came in the final of the 2009 edition when they beat New Zealand. The 35-year-old admitted that Australia were slow at the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup (which they won) but that same mistake cannot be made in this ICC event.

“We haven’t done well in the Champions Trophy compared to other ICC events but I think the pressure of playing tournaments always brings out the best in us. I think in the Champions Trophy you have to be focused from the start and in the last World Cup we were slow to get started and we were under the pump and then we brought our best at the backend of the tournament. In the Champions Trophy, you can’t be slow and that is our message to our group of players. It is basically you are playing quarterfinals from the start so you just have to be switched on,” he commented.

