News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Joe Root England Cricket Team
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 21, 2025

‘I never retired’ – Former Rajasthan Royals Batter Drops A Bomb Ahead Of England’s Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He made 112 runs against India in the ODI series.

Joe Root England Cricket Team

Senior batter Joe Root was recently seen in the England outfit during the ODI series in India which ended with a 0-3 loss. Root, who returned to the squad after 15 months, aggregated 112 runs from the three matches, including a half-century.

The top-order batter spoke on his art of batting and explained how each of his innings have been different.

“I can’t think of any two innings that I have played that have been exactly the same. I think the art of batting is assessing the conditions in front of you, managing the situation that you’re presented with and consistently making good decisions under pressure,” Root said on BBC.

Root, though, reiterated that he never really retired from 50-over cricket and expressed his hunger to continue playing this format.

“I never retired. I have never said I don’t want to play the format. I don’t think there needs to be either really. I don’t think any player has a divine right for selection,” he added. The 34-year-old said it’s important to showcase consistent performances. I never retired. I have never said I don’t want to play the format. I don’t think there needs to be either really. I don’t think any player has a divine right for selection,” stated the right-handed batter.

Root also shared his views on the selection process.

“Obviously you’ve got perform, you’ve got to consistently go and do your job and offer something to the team and make sure you’re making it a better team, not holding it back. I’ve never been one to look too far ahead and try and say ‘I want to play until here or to then’. You’ve got to earn the right and you’ve got to keep putting into the pot,” he explained.

ALSO READ:

Joe Root Makes A Plea To ECB

Root feels the England Cricket Board (ECB) should give chances to more players in the 50-over cricket. The 2019 World Cup-winning member explained the challenges that players have to overcome.

“It’s just going to take something different. There isn’t that opportunity to do that (play as regularly) nowadays but it doesn’t mean we can’t be as successful as that team. There’s just different challenges that we’re going to have to overcome. Can we find a way to speed that process up by having good, smart conversations and using our experience and share them so that when you get to the crunch moments within big games, you get the team across the line? I think we’ve got the right players that are able to do that and we’ve certainly got the talent,” he concluded.

England will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a Group B match against Australia in Lahore on February 22. South Africa and Afghanistan are the other teams in Group B.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
England
Joe Root

Related posts

Team India Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan Captain Feels India Hold Upper Hand Against Arch-Rivals in Champions Trophy 2025

Shahid Afridi said that India have more match-winners than Pakistan. The two teams will face off in Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.
8:29 pm
Vishnu PN
If Josh Inglis opens for Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025, Alex Carey will also get a spot in the middle order.

Why Josh Inglis Should Open for Australia in Champions Trophy 2025?

Since David Warner’s retirement, Australia have tried different players as Travis Head’s partner but haven’t got enough desired results.
8:21 pm
Darpan Jain

Star KKR Pacer Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Played a Silent Role in His Fabulous Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

He took three wickets against Bangladesh.
8:21 pm
Disha Asrani
Mohammed Shami

‘Best Version of Himself’ – Former Australia Captain Hails India Pacer After Sensational Spell in Champions Trophy 2025

Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on India pace after the latter's heroics against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025.
7:21 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians

Newly-Recruited Mumbai Indians Star Dazzles in His Maiden ICC Event Innings; Scores a Sensational Century in Champions Trophy 2025

6:20 pm
Vishnu PN
Tristan Stubbs

Bold Move by South Africa! Delhi Capitals Star Dropped for Afghanistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

Tristan Stubbs was dropped from South Africa's plying XI vs Afghanistan in Champions Trophy.
7:30 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy