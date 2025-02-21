He made 112 runs against India in the ODI series.

Senior batter Joe Root was recently seen in the England outfit during the ODI series in India which ended with a 0-3 loss. Root, who returned to the squad after 15 months, aggregated 112 runs from the three matches, including a half-century.

The top-order batter spoke on his art of batting and explained how each of his innings have been different.

“I can’t think of any two innings that I have played that have been exactly the same. I think the art of batting is assessing the conditions in front of you, managing the situation that you’re presented with and consistently making good decisions under pressure,” Root said on BBC.

Root, though, reiterated that he never really retired from 50-over cricket and expressed his hunger to continue playing this format.

“I never retired. I have never said I don’t want to play the format. I don’t think there needs to be either really. I don’t think any player has a divine right for selection,” he added. The 34-year-old said it’s important to showcase consistent performances. I never retired. I have never said I don’t want to play the format. I don’t think there needs to be either really. I don’t think any player has a divine right for selection,” stated the right-handed batter.

Root also shared his views on the selection process.

“Obviously you’ve got perform, you’ve got to consistently go and do your job and offer something to the team and make sure you’re making it a better team, not holding it back. I’ve never been one to look too far ahead and try and say ‘I want to play until here or to then’. You’ve got to earn the right and you’ve got to keep putting into the pot,” he explained.

Joe Root Makes A Plea To ECB

Root feels the England Cricket Board (ECB) should give chances to more players in the 50-over cricket. The 2019 World Cup-winning member explained the challenges that players have to overcome.

“It’s just going to take something different. There isn’t that opportunity to do that (play as regularly) nowadays but it doesn’t mean we can’t be as successful as that team. There’s just different challenges that we’re going to have to overcome. Can we find a way to speed that process up by having good, smart conversations and using our experience and share them so that when you get to the crunch moments within big games, you get the team across the line? I think we’ve got the right players that are able to do that and we’ve certainly got the talent,” he concluded.

England will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a Group B match against Australia in Lahore on February 22. South Africa and Afghanistan are the other teams in Group B.

